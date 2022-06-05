ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

PAWS Chicago to host annual 'Angels With Tails' adoption event in Gold Coast

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

PAWS will host 'Angels With Tails' event in Gold Coast 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago along with several other rescue groups are hosting their annual "Angels With Tails" adoption event in Gold Coast Sunday.

The event will bring dozens of homeless animals to nearly thirty stores along Oak Street, Rush Street, and Delaware place. Puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats will all be available for adoption.

View map and locations below:

The animals will hit the streets from noon to 4 p.m.

More information about the event can be found at pawschicago.com .

