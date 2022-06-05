ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fedde didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Reds, giving up four runs on seven hits...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Adrian Morejon: Throws two perfect frames in return

Tossed two perfect innings against the Mets on Tuesday, striking out one batter. Morejon recently completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and made his first major-league appearance since April 11, 2021. He needed only 18 pitches to retire all six batters he faced, throwing 14 strikes -- including four of the swinging variety. The southpaw will likely work mostly in low-leverage situations for the time being.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues making progress

Lewis (concussion) has begun working on his conditioning by ramping up his heart rate on a stationary bike, but he remains without a firm return date, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The uptick in activity is encouraging considering he's been experiencing prolonged concussion symptoms. However, Lewis has yet to resume...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Cole Sands: Poised for another start

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Sands is likely to receive another turn through the starting rotation, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 24-year-old has allowed eight runs in 7.2 innings over his past two starts but is set for another turn through Minnesota's rotation since Joe Ryan (illness) and Josh Winder (shoulder) aren't quite ready to return from the injured list. Assuming Sands remains on a five-day pitching schedule, he lines up to take the mound Sunday against Tampa Bay.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back on bench Tuesday

Torres is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. With Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton returning from the injured list over the weekend to bring the Yankees lineup back to full strength, Torres no longer has a direct path to an everyday role at second base after he had occupied the position in 13 of the team's last 14 games. Though absences from the lineup should come slightly more frequently for Torres, he should still play on a near-everyday basis while manager Aaron Boone rotates rest days for some of the team's other regulars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH

