Congress & Courts

Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“For six years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about Jared Kushner being a walking, talking conflict of...

www.msnbc.com

SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Saudi Arabia shows Biden can’t have it all

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan, Paul McLeary and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The Biden administration has declared, loudly and proudly, that America would pursue a “foreign policy for the middle class” while, at the same time, “putting human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy.”
POTUS
Daily Mail

Adam Schiff slams Biden after president says he'd meet with Saudi Arabia's leaders on a potential trip to the region: Democrat lawmaker says he 'wouldn't shake' Mohammed bin Salman's hand and calls for Crown Prince to be 'shunned'

President Joe Biden is catching heat from a top member of his own party on Sunday after the commander-in-chief failed to rule out a meeting with Saudi Arabia's leaders in a future trip to the region. 'I wouldn't go. I wouldn't shake his hand,' House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. House panel probes Saudi business with Kushner's firm

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Thursday that it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment with a firm of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump. "The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating whether you (Kushner) have...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

A Biden aide's $40b plane ride

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Last Friday, on an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Dallas, a man carrying $40...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Top Biden adviser and former congressman resigns from White House post

Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, is resigning from his position Wednesday and will likely begin consulting for the Democratic National Committee heading into the midterm elections. Richmond represented Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District prior to joining the administration...
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Inside a Biden White House adrift

WASHINGTON — Faced with a worsening political predicament, President Joe Biden is pressing aides for a more compelling message and a sharper strategy while bristling at how they’ve tried to stifle the plain-speaking persona that has long been one of his most potent assets. Biden is rattled by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden wants the public to know what he won't do on Russia

President Joe Biden wrote an op-ed for The New York Times on Tuesday attempting to clearly outline what the U.S. is — and isn’t — willing to do in this stage of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. At a time when critics from various quarters of the political spectrum have questioned whether some of the president’s rhetoric and aid packages to Ukraine have been reckless, the essay provides some overdue clarity and signals of constraint from the notoriously gaffe-prone president. But experts say Biden’s piece still leaves some major questions unanswered regarding the U.S. role in supporting Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
CNBC

White House postpones Biden trips to Saudi Arabia and Israel

President Joe Biden's planned visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel later this month have been postponed until July, several officials told NBC News on Friday. The White House is now planning a broader trip to the Middle East next month, sources said. "We are working on a trip to Israel...
POTUS

