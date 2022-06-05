ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

City of Boston Kicks Off Free Summer Fitness Series

 3 days ago
Get moving!

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2022 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. The series will offer free weekly classes both virtually and in 18 City of Boston parks from June 5 to October 1.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to bring the Summer Park Fitness classes back to Boston this summer,” said Jeff Bellows, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. “Being active is critical for our physical and mental health and what better way to get moving than coming together as a community in the beautiful parks across the City of Boston for fun fitness classes.”

The series offers Bostonians healthy activities including Yoga, Gentle Yoga, Chair Yoga, Barre, Pre- and Postnatal Friendly Barre, Dance Fit, HIIT, Family Fitness, ZUMBA, Family ZUMBA, Strength Training, Afrobeats, POUND, Walking Group, and Strength Training. The program is tailored to the interests of residents and participants, including age-friendly classes for families and older adults as well as those new to fitness classes. For more information and a link to the full schedule, please visit boston.gov/fitness.

By engaging in a citywide effort to increase opportunities for physical activity, the Parks Department and BPHC aim to further reduce barriers to active living and achieve the goal of ensuring that Bostonians have ample opportunities to be active. For many residents, the past two years of the pandemic have reduced physical activity levels and community connectedness. The Summer Fitness Series provides an opportunity for Boston residents to exercise together, get moving outside in their local parks, and supports people to reconnect with each other. The continued virtual options will give those that are not comfortable or cannot easily get to a class a way to join the series.

“The Summer Fitness Series is a wonderful way for residents and visitors to be active and healthy. Exercise provides many physical and mental health benefits, and opportunities for physical activity should be accessible to all, which is why all of these classes are free and open to the public,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, “BPHC is pleased to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Parks and Recreation Department to provide this fun and vital service to help build a healthier Boston.”

