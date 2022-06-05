South Boston Farmers Market – Back for another season!

The 2022 market season begins Monday, June 6!

The South Boston Farmers Market is a neighborhood farmers’ market operating under the direction and sponsorship of the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation, to provide South Boston residents with access to fresh, nutritious local produce and meat. Our vendors are all based in Massachusetts including Riverdale Farms and Garden!

The market operates Mondays from 12 pm to 6 pm, June through October. It is located adjacent to the municipal parking lot at 446 West Broadway, a busy bus stop, and tremendous foot traffic, making it a very accessible location for market goers! Stop by!