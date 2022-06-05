ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

South Boston Farmers Market – Back for another season!

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago

The 2022 market season begins Monday, June 6!

The South Boston Farmers Market is a neighborhood farmers’ market operating under the direction and sponsorship of the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation, to provide South Boston residents with access to fresh, nutritious local produce and meat. Our vendors are all based in Massachusetts including Riverdale Farms and Garden!

The market operates Mondays from 12 pm to 6 pm, June through October. It is located adjacent to the municipal parking lot at 446 West Broadway, a busy bus stop, and tremendous foot traffic, making it a very accessible location for market goers! Stop by!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHL1a_0g1ByG8W00

Comments / 0

Related
pmg-va.com

19th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days

The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Virginia Business
City
Broadway, VA
cardinalnews.org

$50,000 awarded to four businesses in Danville pitch competition

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has awarded four existing businesses with a total of $50,000 to assist in the expansion of their services. The Rev Up Danville Pittsylvania program partners with the River District Association’s Dream Launch initiative to encourage entrepreneurship in the region. Rev Up participants...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
WSET

New Biscuitville location opening to ease congestion

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Things can get pretty rough on Piney Forest Road in Danville. "Biscuitville tends to get a lot of traffic and sometimes they have to make two drive-thru lines in Biscuitville for the customers for the volume or they will have a line all the way back and makes the street even more congested," said driver Dee Harris.
DANVILLE, VA
NBC12

Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With gas prices climbing higher and higher, it’s safe to say we’re going to be in this for a while longer. Richmond’s average alone went up 11 cents overnight, hitting a new record high of $4.76 a gallon. Many gas stations across Richmond and Chesterfield saw unleaded gas prices reach as much as $4.89 per gallon.
RICHMOND, VA
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfirnews.com

RAM House will put new donated van to good use

The RAM House day shelter on Campbell Avenue has a newer van, courtesy of several local churches and a car dealership. Marketing director Tony Clark says the 2020 Dodge Ram van will be used to pick up supplies that feed around 150 people every day – and to shuttle guests to and from the Rescue Mission for overnight shelter. Clark says RAM House has seen a surge of people coming in lately for a free lunch or other services – with inflation cutting into their take home pay.
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Sovah Health to Pay United States $4.36 Million

ABINGDON, Va. – Sovah Health has agreed to pay the United States $4.36 million to settle claims that the hospital system violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2020. As part of the resolution, Sovah Health further agreed to be subject to a period of four years of increased compliance and oversight during which any failure to comply with its obligations may result in contempt of court findings that could result in additional monetary sanctions and injunctive relief. The settlement is the third-largest civil penalty ever obtained from a hospital system under the Controlled Substances Act and the largest ever in the Fourth Circuit.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Is Roanoke at the peak of a "muted surge" of COVID-19?

COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke area are trending down. Doctor Cynthia Morrow, director the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District, said she’s optimistic we’ve hit the peak of this latest surge a little earlier than expected. "The trends are in our favor," Morrow told reporters Tuesday. "And when I talk...
FOX8 News

More bear sightings reported in the Triad

(WGHP) — A bear of a problem is emerging in the Piedmont Triad as more people report sightings of bears in the early days of June. At 8:57 a.m. Thursday, a bear was spotted on N.C. 220 in Stokesdale, across from Yates Construction. At 9 a.m. Saturday—which was, ironically, National Black Bear Day—a bear was […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WSLS

Roanoke residents experience delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortage

ROANOKE, Va. – Delays in trash collection is leaving some Roanoke City residents frustrated. The city’s Solid Waste Division services 36 scheduled collection routes, several of which are experiencing delays. According to the city, the delays are caused by staffing limitations and officials are working to fill vacancies...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Salvation Army asking for donations amid high inflation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is asking for your help as they wrestle with high inflation. They say they’re seeing an increase in requests for assistance for things like utilities and rent. They’re also grappling with the effects of higher food prices. Currently they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy