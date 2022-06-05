ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iowa father, son, get jail time for January 6, 2021 insurrection

By Rick Keller
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IA (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for...

kelofm.com

