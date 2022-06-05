ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Toomey says he hopes half of Senate Republicans will vote for potential gun deal

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8AD0_0g1By4d300
Tweet

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), one of the lawmakers involved in the ongoing bipartisan gun negotiations, said the group has to “be realistic,” but he hopes at least half of his Republican colleagues in the Senate will vote for a potential deal if one ever arises.

Speaking with moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Toomey said he supports legislation he has sponsored that would expand background checks and encourage states to implement red-flag laws, which allow people to petition a court to temporarily confiscate firearms from owners considered risks to themselves or others.

Toomey is one of a handful of Senate Republicans involved in the bipartisan talks that began following a string of recent high-profile mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

The group — which has met at least four times in recent days — has at times included Toomey and Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

When asked by Brennan if the group would be able to find a handful of Republicans to overcome the legislative filibuster — a 60-vote threshold required for most legislation — Toomey expressed optimism that a number of his Republican colleagues would support the potential deal.

“My hope is we’ll get a lot more than that,” Toomey said.

“My hope is we’ll get at least half the Republican conference,” he added. “That should be the goal here. We’re going to have to be realistic about what can do that.”

Toomey said the group is in part focused on expanding background checks, adding that the eventual proposal would “probably” look different than the background check expansion bill he has sponsored with Manchin in 2013, which ultimately failed. He described the group’s proposals as a “moving target” that has also centered on funding for mental health and school safety in addition to incentivizing red-flag laws at the state level.

“It hasn’t been finally resolved,” Toomey said. “But something in the space of expanding background checks, I think it certainly is on the table, and I hope it will be part of a final package.”

Comments / 319

Bella Marie
3d ago

Here's is a thought....Have the District Attorneys prosecute and the Judges hand down stiff sentences to the criminals that get caught with a firearm. Do not slap them on the hand, give low bail or release them. Prosecute them and let all criminals know that they are going to prison for long time or for life.

Reply(16)
164
Davina Logsdon
3d ago

Gun control isn't the issue. Regardless if they take everyone's guns ( which let them try to come to my house and take mine , guarantee it won't happen. ) The criminals are still going to figure out how to get them. The people who are law abiding citizens that do things correctly are being punished for the criminals.

Reply(58)
102
Mark Ray
3d ago

Guns aren't the problem people are the problem. Gun laws only effect law biding citizens. Go after the criminals not law biding citizens.

Reply(28)
52
Related
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Margaret Brennan
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Lauren Boebert’s former employees say she’s a “monster” and her business record is a “sham”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Not unlike Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is a far-right MAGA Republican who has gone out of her way to court controversy since being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. The 35-year-old Boebert, a QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist, is running on a pseudo-populist platform in her 2022 reelection campaign. But journalist Abigail Weinberg, in an article published by Mother Jones on May 12, demonstrates that Boebert's image as a "straight-talking small-town business owner" is a sham.
RIFLE, CO
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Politics Federal#Election Federal#Cbs
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
The Hill

The Hill

584K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy