MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost nearly $4.60, on average, in Minnesota. That’s actually behind the national average of $4.85. Ali McDonough moved to Grand Marais with her family last fall. They used to drive back to the Twin Cities a couple of times a month to see family and friends, but not anymore. “The first thing [to go] has been travel, and like we had a couple things planned this summer that we’re just like we just can’t make work,” McDonough said. “To fill up our big SUV it’s, you know, there and back it’s...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO