Blue Train heralds a movement forward for John Coltrane, Jazz

In 2016, filmmaker Emmett Adler and his crew set out to document the state of New York City’s subway system. More than they or anyone else could have imagined would unfold as they continued to capture new developments over the subsequent five years, culminating in End of the Line. Though little over an hour, it packs in an impressive sequence of developments (nearly all of them bad) for the city’s mass transit. It’s a sobering chronicle of how sometimes an institution can appear to be at its breaking point, only for more stresses to reveal just how much worse things can get.

