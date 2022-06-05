ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Students from Crossland High School win The Stock Market Game

By Eli Wohlenhaus
The Enquirer-Gazette
 3 days ago
One team of Prince George’s County high school students was recently named winners of the Stock Market Game, a financial literacy competition and simulation organized by the Maryland Council on Economic Education. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in May.

The Stock Market Game is an educational simulation that teaches about the world of investing, the American economic system and the global economy. Students work in teams to invest and manage an imaginary $100,000 portfolio while developing skills in math, teamwork, research and critical thinking.

The winning students from Prince George’s County are Zaniyah Brockington, Antonio Charles, and Kamyra Jennings from Crossland High School in Camp Springs. The team, sponsored by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), were named southern region winners of the spring Stock Market Game™ (SMG). They grew their portfolio from $100,000 to $129,217.

These competitions are coordinated by the Maryland Council on Economic Education, the nearly 70 year-old nonprofit that assures that Maryland’s school children leave high school equipped with the economic and financial literacy knowledge and decision-making skills they will need to make informed decisions as consumers, workers, citizens, savers, investors and participants in the global economy.

In addition to student programs, MCEE offers free professional development and financial literacy education training and lesson plans for educators. Based on the campus of Towson University, MCEE supports more than 2,000 teachers each year who reach over 20,000 Maryland students.

“The winning students from Prince George’sCounty should be proud of this statewide honor,” said Julie Weaver, the MCEE executive director. “They have creatively demonstrated their understanding of financial and economic concepts, as well as the importance for all students to learn about finances and how our economy works.”

