MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Live Stream: Start Time, Where To Watch The MTV Movie & TV Awards Online

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
Live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Vanessa Hudgens hosts the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Tonight’s show promises to be a ton of fun. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, and The Batman have earned the most nominations in the scripted field, but a number of categories are, in a word, STACKED. Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Adam Project, and The Batman will battle it out for Best Movie honors, while Euphoria, Inventing Anna, Loki, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and Yellowstone compete for Best Show. My votes? I’d go with The Adam Project (with Scream being a close second) and Ted Lasso. A full list of nominations can be found on the MTV website.

From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live online.

WHAT TIME DO THE MTV MOVIE AWARDS START TONIGHT?

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air tonight (June 5) from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET on MTV, The CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and VH1. The show will be followed by MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, a “celebration of all things reality television.”

An encore presentation of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. ET on MTV.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2022 MTV MOVIE AWARDS LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on MTV.com or the MTV app. You can download the MTV app on iTunes, Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, and more. If you don’t have a cable login, MTV offers a one-time 24-hour viewing pass. BET, Comedy Central, and additional Viacom-owned websites offer additional 24-hour previews.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will also be available for next-day streaming on MTV.com.

MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS 2022 LIVE STREAM INFO:

You can also stream the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV (with the $6/month Comedy Extra add-on), Philo, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned services offer an MTV live stream.

If you live outside the United States, you can also stream the show live on Paramount+.

CAN I WATCH THE MTV MOVIE AWARDS LIVE ON HULU?

Yes! If you have an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch this year’s show live via the service’s MTV live stream.

WILL THE 2022 MTV MOVIE AWARDS BE ON HULU?

Nope. Sadly, the show won’t be available for next-day streaming with a traditional Hulu account. But you’ll be able to watch the event on demand with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

