ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

14 Shot, 3 Dead In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busy night on Philadelphia’s South Street turned into a crime scene after 14 people were shot and 3 were reported dead. According to NBC Philadelphia, hundreds of people were out on South Street on Saturday night (June 4), when officers reported they heard multiple gunshots and spotted multiple gunmen firing...

www.bet.com

Comments / 156

Jim McHeffey
2d ago

Election time is coming. Democrats need this distraction from the votes they will try to steal. And it meets their agenda for a disarmed populace they can more easily control.

Reply(14)
78
Seth Ferguson
2d ago

its always in waves. first Texas now philly. sorry but this screams government funded conspiracy. just like the clown costumes terrorizing everyone in the Hillary election.

Reply(3)
39
Bob Winnie
2d ago

America will always be divided if we think we're democrats and Republicans. We must think we're all Americans regardless of race , religion and politics and rebuild our country. There are more good than bad people we can change. Put Humanity, generosity and kindness ❤️ to begin each day and stay humble.

Reply(1)
11
Related
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bainbridge, PA
Essence

Mass Shooting In Philadelphia Kills Three and Injures 11

Police believe at least five people opened fire in an attack sparked by a street fight in one of the city's nightlife districts. Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured when gunmen opened fire at a crowded intersection in Philadelphia’s South Street entertainment district late Saturday night, NBC Philadelphia reports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Fourth reported missing child from Arch Street this year

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Eric Tyasiah Robinson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 10:00 am. This is the fourth child reported missing from this location, believed to be the Department of Human Services this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Nbc Philadelphia
People

3 Dead After Late Night Shooting Involving Multiple Gunmen on Philadelphia's South Street: Police

A mass shooting rocked Philadelphia on Saturday night in one of the city's popular nightlife destinations, leaving at least three dead and 11 injured, officials said. Philadelphia Police responded around midnight local time to reports of multiple shooters on 400 South Street, where surveillance footage caught one suspect firing multiple shots. Other suspects opened fire on the 500 block of Leithgow Street, hitting nearby homes, authorities said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The New York Times

At Least 3 Killed and 11 Injured in Shooting in Downtown Philadelphia

Three people were killed and 11 were injured Saturday night in a shooting in downtown Philadelphia, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling South Street, a lively area with many restaurants and bars, when “they observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd,” Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference early Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured after shooting in Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Township Police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 7:00 p.m. Monday night. They say it took place at Veterans Memorial Park outside Tannersville, close to the intersection of Routes 611 and 715. A Pocono Township detective says shots were fired after...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

9 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leaves Pregnant Woman Dead, 8 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday that left a pregnant woman dead and eight others injured, including a man at a SEPTA subway station. Doctors managed to save the baby she was carrying.  Police say they found the woman in her 20s shot in the head when they arrived at the scene at Richmond Street just after 1 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. Police say the baby is in stable condition.  On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right chest inside SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy