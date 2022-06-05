General Sessions for 5/31/22

Jacob Alton Allen, 22, Hogan Street, Athens, speeding, $10, two traffic violations, dismissed.

Thomas Albert Best, 18, Belltown Road, Tellico Plains, driving without a license, two traffic violations, reset for 6/14.

Tedoe Jermaine Boyd, 42, Blair Avenue, Sweetwater, driving on a suspended license, four traffic violations, reset for 6/28.

Drew Alexander Brooks, 22, Atkins Road, Madisonville, attempted criminal homicide, reset for 6/7.

Rickie Dee Chism, 63, Highway 411 South, Madisonville, driving on a revoked license, four traffic violations, reset for 8/16.

Cory Adam Crofts, 28, Steekee Road, Loudon, possession of schedule II Oxycodone, possession of marijuana, altering plate, reset for 7/26.

Brady Lee Ellis, 43, New Highway 68, Tellico Plains, theft, reset for 6/7.

Kenneth Justin Fields, 28, Elm Grove Street, Lenoir City, theft over $1,000, reset for 7/12.

James Allen Foist, 45, BallPlay Road, Madisonville, attempted shoplifting, $300, 6 months suspended, 50 hours community service.

Jasmine Nicole Ford, 34, Tellico Street South, Madisonville, assault by domestic violence, dismissed.

Minnie Marlene Franklin, 59, Mountain View Drive, Vonore, driving on a revoked license, waived to Grand Jury.

Travis Clint Giles, 44, Ball Play Road, Tellico Plains, two counts theft over $1,000, criminal trespassing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, speeding, reset for 7/5.

Michael Jonathan Harris, 39, White Plains Road, Vonore, assault by domestic violence, 11/29 at 40 percent; public intoxication, 30 days at 40 percent.

Jennifer Jo Jackson Hubbard, 52, Hicks Drive, Madisonville, possession of marijuana, $250, 11/29 suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Michael Aaron Jenkins, 41, North Fork Road, Madisonville, theft under $1,000, dismissed, failure to prosecute.

Otis Edward Latham, 58, Cleveland Road, Sweetwater, maintaining a drug dwelling, reset for 6/21.

Shaun Marcus Love, 19, McConell Street, Tellico Plains, aggravated assault by domestic violence, vandalism over $1,000, dismissed.

Cody Dewayne Lynn, 24, County Road 162, Niota, driving on a revoked license, registration expiration, reset for 8/9.

Daniel Robert McCauley, 30, Countryside Lane, Madisonville, filing a false report, reset for 8/2.

Zackery Jacob McCollum, 24, White River Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas, possession of cocaine for resale, shoplifting, fugitive, reset for 6/21.

Joshua Kareem McCowan, 42, Broad Street, Sweetwater, driving on a revoked license, reset for 7/19.

Otis Anthony McSpadden, 52, West Street, Sweetwater, possession of meth for resale, $750, 11/29 at 75 percent; possession of meth, $750, 11/29 at 75 percent; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license, dismissed.

Christopher Taylor Roger Morgan, 31, Powell Avenue, Sweetwater, theft of an automobile, dismissed.

Christopher Lee Mosier, 43, Gibson White Circle, Madisonville, violation of probation, dismissed.

Justin Bennett Nichols, 24, Bryson Street, Athens, DUI, five traffic violations, reset for 6/21.

Michael James Dewayne Norris, 45, Lees Chapel Road, Sweetwater, violation of probation, 11/29at 50 percent; harassment, 11/29 at 50 percent.

Catherine Marie Palmer, 32, Big Creek Road, Madisonville, assault by domestic violence, dismissed.

Priscilla Fay Parker, 39, Lee Road, Tellico Plains, DUI second offense, $600, 11/29 suspended after 45 days, lose license for 2 years; two traffic violations, dismissed.

Ashley Millicent Fitch Pegram, driving on a suspended license, reset for 6/28.

Lorna Michelle Perry, 29, Benton Springs Road, Benton, shoplifting, $50, 11/29 suspended, 20 hours community service.

Corey Michael Raper, 30, Oak Street, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license, traffic violation, reset for 7/26.

Steven Eugene Rider, 59, Chestua Church Road, Madisonville, driving on a suspended license, three traffic violations, reset for 8/16.

Joseph Mark Roberts, 33, Davis Hill Road, Tellico Plains, possession of Suboxone, dismissed.

Mindy Marie Roberts, 33, Gravettes Crossing Road, Rutherford, possession of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, $750, 11/29 suspended; two counts possession of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, possession of schedule IV Clonazepam, dismissed.

Gary Ray Russell, 57, Old Federal Road, Madisonville, aggravated assault, dismissed, victim failed to appear.

Elizabeth Kelly Smith, 35, McJunkin Road, Tellico Plains, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, reset for 6/14.

Trinity Lee Steele, 29, Atkins Road, Madisonville, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license 2nd offense, four traffic violations, waived to Grand Jury; assault by domestic violence, dismissed.

Samantha Page Stewart, 25, Oak Grove Road, Madisonville, joyriding, $125, 11/29 suspended, make restitution.

Debbie Renee Swaggerty, 57, Merrell Lane, Reliance, DUI, three traffic violations, reset for 7/26.

Dylan John Taylor, 29, Everhart Road, Tellico Plains, burglary, theft over $10,000, reset for 6/7.

Joshua James Thomas, 33, Hillcrest Road, Madisonville, public intoxication, 30 days suspended on time served.

Zachary Lamar Wallace, 32, Hemphill Road, Brasstown, North Carolina, driving without a license, dismissed.

Darrell Ray Watson, 67, Moser Road, Sweetwater, DUI, $600, 11/29 suspended after 45 days, lose license for 2 years; three traffic violations, dismissed.

Jacob S. Wheat, 18, Hughes Hollow Road, Vonore, driving without a license, reset for 6/7.

Austin Jabe White, 23, Lee Drive, Athens, possession of marijuana, $250, 11/29 at 50 percent, 40 hours community service; stolen property-automobile, driving on a suspended license, waived to Grand Jury.

Casey Allon Yates, 61, Fair Street North, Sweetwater, DUI, dismissed.

Marc Allen Blair, 35, Deerfield Road, Knoxville, two counts possession of Fentanyl for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, reset for 7/19.

Scottie Ray Bogle, 43, Moat Sewell Road, Philadelphia, theft over $1,000, reset for 6/28.

Diane Marie Boyer, 58, Kirk Circle, Madisonville, burglary, criminal trespassing, waived to Grand Jury.

Andrew Lee Daffron, 32, Green Hill Road, Madisonville, improper passing in a no passing zone, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, financial responsibility violation, reset for 7/19.

Lisa J. Hearon, 47, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, shoplifting, $250, 11/29 suspended.

Daniel Matthew Herring, 33, Povo Road, Madisonville, DUI, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane violation, dismissed, failure to prosecute.

Abraham Varney Kanneh, 38, County Road 304, Sweetwater, DUI 2nd offense, implied consent violation, waived to Grand Jury.

Happy Jaziz Lemar, 28, T Dake Road, Decatur, assaulting a first responder, resisting arrest, evading arrest, public intoxication, reset for 6/7.

Javier Antonio Salvador, 22, Happy Creek Road, Sevierville, evading arrest, diversion through 5/30/2023, 50 hours community service, dismissed if no new charges.

Heather Dyan Tilley, 20, Southgate, Madisonville, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, seven traffic violations, reset for 7/19.