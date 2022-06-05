ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TN

General Sessions for 5/31/22

The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago

Jacob Alton Allen, 22, Hogan Street, Athens, speeding, $10, two traffic violations, dismissed.

Thomas Albert Best, 18, Belltown Road, Tellico Plains, driving without a license, two traffic violations, reset for 6/14.

Tedoe Jermaine Boyd, 42, Blair Avenue, Sweetwater, driving on a suspended license, four traffic violations, reset for 6/28.

Drew Alexander Brooks, 22, Atkins Road, Madisonville, attempted criminal homicide, reset for 6/7.

Rickie Dee Chism, 63, Highway 411 South, Madisonville, driving on a revoked license, four traffic violations, reset for 8/16.

Cory Adam Crofts, 28, Steekee Road, Loudon, possession of schedule II Oxycodone, possession of marijuana, altering plate, reset for 7/26.

Brady Lee Ellis, 43, New Highway 68, Tellico Plains, theft, reset for 6/7.

Kenneth Justin Fields, 28, Elm Grove Street, Lenoir City, theft over $1,000, reset for 7/12.

James Allen Foist, 45, BallPlay Road, Madisonville, attempted shoplifting, $300, 6 months suspended, 50 hours community service.

Jasmine Nicole Ford, 34, Tellico Street South, Madisonville, assault by domestic violence, dismissed.

Minnie Marlene Franklin, 59, Mountain View Drive, Vonore, driving on a revoked license, waived to Grand Jury.

Travis Clint Giles, 44, Ball Play Road, Tellico Plains, two counts theft over $1,000, criminal trespassing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, speeding, reset for 7/5.

Michael Jonathan Harris, 39, White Plains Road, Vonore, assault by domestic violence, 11/29 at 40 percent; public intoxication, 30 days at 40 percent.

Jennifer Jo Jackson Hubbard, 52, Hicks Drive, Madisonville, possession of marijuana, $250, 11/29 suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Michael Aaron Jenkins, 41, North Fork Road, Madisonville, theft under $1,000, dismissed, failure to prosecute.

Otis Edward Latham, 58, Cleveland Road, Sweetwater, maintaining a drug dwelling, reset for 6/21.

Shaun Marcus Love, 19, McConell Street, Tellico Plains, aggravated assault by domestic violence, vandalism over $1,000, dismissed.

Cody Dewayne Lynn, 24, County Road 162, Niota, driving on a revoked license, registration expiration, reset for 8/9.

Daniel Robert McCauley, 30, Countryside Lane, Madisonville, filing a false report, reset for 8/2.

Zackery Jacob McCollum, 24, White River Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas, possession of cocaine for resale, shoplifting, fugitive, reset for 6/21.

Joshua Kareem McCowan, 42, Broad Street, Sweetwater, driving on a revoked license, reset for 7/19.

Otis Anthony McSpadden, 52, West Street, Sweetwater, possession of meth for resale, $750, 11/29 at 75 percent; possession of meth, $750, 11/29 at 75 percent; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license, dismissed.

Christopher Taylor Roger Morgan, 31, Powell Avenue, Sweetwater, theft of an automobile, dismissed.

Christopher Lee Mosier, 43, Gibson White Circle, Madisonville, violation of probation, dismissed.

Justin Bennett Nichols, 24, Bryson Street, Athens, DUI, five traffic violations, reset for 6/21.

Michael James Dewayne Norris, 45, Lees Chapel Road, Sweetwater, violation of probation, 11/29at 50 percent; harassment, 11/29 at 50 percent.

Catherine Marie Palmer, 32, Big Creek Road, Madisonville, assault by domestic violence, dismissed.

Priscilla Fay Parker, 39, Lee Road, Tellico Plains, DUI second offense, $600, 11/29 suspended after 45 days, lose license for 2 years; two traffic violations, dismissed.

More from this section

Ashley Millicent Fitch Pegram, driving on a suspended license, reset for 6/28.

Lorna Michelle Perry, 29, Benton Springs Road, Benton, shoplifting, $50, 11/29 suspended, 20 hours community service.

Corey Michael Raper, 30, Oak Street, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license, traffic violation, reset for 7/26.

Steven Eugene Rider, 59, Chestua Church Road, Madisonville, driving on a suspended license, three traffic violations, reset for 8/16.

Joseph Mark Roberts, 33, Davis Hill Road, Tellico Plains, possession of Suboxone, dismissed.

Mindy Marie Roberts, 33, Gravettes Crossing Road, Rutherford, possession of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, $750, 11/29 suspended; two counts possession of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, possession of schedule IV Clonazepam, dismissed.

Gary Ray Russell, 57, Old Federal Road, Madisonville, aggravated assault, dismissed, victim failed to appear.

Elizabeth Kelly Smith, 35, McJunkin Road, Tellico Plains, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, reset for 6/14.

Trinity Lee Steele, 29, Atkins Road, Madisonville, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license 2nd offense, four traffic violations, waived to Grand Jury; assault by domestic violence, dismissed.

Samantha Page Stewart, 25, Oak Grove Road, Madisonville, joyriding, $125, 11/29 suspended, make restitution.

Debbie Renee Swaggerty, 57, Merrell Lane, Reliance, DUI, three traffic violations, reset for 7/26.

Dylan John Taylor, 29, Everhart Road, Tellico Plains, burglary, theft over $10,000, reset for 6/7.

Joshua James Thomas, 33, Hillcrest Road, Madisonville, public intoxication, 30 days suspended on time served.

Zachary Lamar Wallace, 32, Hemphill Road, Brasstown, North Carolina, driving without a license, dismissed.

Darrell Ray Watson, 67, Moser Road, Sweetwater, DUI, $600, 11/29 suspended after 45 days, lose license for 2 years; three traffic violations, dismissed.

Jacob S. Wheat, 18, Hughes Hollow Road, Vonore, driving without a license, reset for 6/7.

Austin Jabe White, 23, Lee Drive, Athens, possession of marijuana, $250, 11/29 at 50 percent, 40 hours community service; stolen property-automobile, driving on a suspended license, waived to Grand Jury.

Casey Allon Yates, 61, Fair Street North, Sweetwater, DUI, dismissed.

Marc Allen Blair, 35, Deerfield Road, Knoxville, two counts possession of Fentanyl for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, reset for 7/19.

Scottie Ray Bogle, 43, Moat Sewell Road, Philadelphia, theft over $1,000, reset for 6/28.

Diane Marie Boyer, 58, Kirk Circle, Madisonville, burglary, criminal trespassing, waived to Grand Jury.

Andrew Lee Daffron, 32, Green Hill Road, Madisonville, improper passing in a no passing zone, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, financial responsibility violation, reset for 7/19.

Lisa J. Hearon, 47, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, shoplifting, $250, 11/29 suspended.

Daniel Matthew Herring, 33, Povo Road, Madisonville, DUI, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane violation, dismissed, failure to prosecute.

Abraham Varney Kanneh, 38, County Road 304, Sweetwater, DUI 2nd offense, implied consent violation, waived to Grand Jury.

Happy Jaziz Lemar, 28, T Dake Road, Decatur, assaulting a first responder, resisting arrest, evading arrest, public intoxication, reset for 6/7.

Javier Antonio Salvador, 22, Happy Creek Road, Sevierville, evading arrest, diversion through 5/30/2023, 50 hours community service, dismissed if no new charges.

Heather Dyan Tilley, 20, Southgate, Madisonville, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, seven traffic violations, reset for 7/19.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man’s body was found in the woods near Kingston Pike and Mabry Hood Road on Tuesday evening at around 5:15 p.m, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. KPD officers said they spoke with the witness who found the body when they arrived on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing Knoxville highschooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Knoxville high school student. Teenager Deontae Peak goes to Central High School and was last seen on Monday, officials said. They also said he may be staying with friends whose parents don’t know he is a runaway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, TN
City
Philadelphia, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Madisonville, TN
Government
City
Sevierville, TN
City
Loudon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Tellico Plains, TN
State
North Carolina State
City
Sweetwater, TN
City
Decatur, TN
City
Lenoir City, TN
City
Rutherford, TN
State
Arkansas State
City
Johnson City, TN
bbbtv12.com

THP: 6 injured after wreck in Roane County involving ambulance

At approximately 7:20 pm Monday evening, a Putnam County EMS Ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle on Interstate 40 in Roane County around the 343 west bound mile marker. Preliminary reports indicate the PCEMS crew and others involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Christopher Lee
WATE

Downtown Morristown is experiencing a renaissance

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Downtown Morristown is in the midst of a revitalization that is bringing visitors in from across the East Tennessee region. With new additions such at 1907 Brewing and Cruze Farms adding to the already robust offerings of local vendors and artisans, Historic Downtown Morristown is experiencing a renaissance that is drawing in visitors from across the region to this bustling town in the heart of Hamblen County.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WDEF

1 child dies, 3 injured in fire at Tennessee home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say one child died and three others were in critical condition following a fire that destroyed a home in East Tennessee. The Knoxville Fire Department told news outlets that crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of a blaze with people trapped and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the residence.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Today’s developments in Chattanooga shootings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city continues to get a grasp on the gun violence plaguing Chattanooga over the last few weekends. On Tuesday, officials confirm to us that Chattanooga Police now consider the McCallie Avenue shooting to be “gang-related.”. But they do NOT think it was “gang-motivated.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Domestic Violence#Grand Jury#Ball Play Road
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST KNOXVILLE SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION BY KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials. KPD representatives later provided an incident report, where they said that the shooting happened at Holston Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, officers reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Overton County News

Swerving vehicle produces drug bust

A swerving vehicle led to seizure of drugs, cash, and a gun recently, according to Overton County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Kevin Young stopped a white van for swerving on Tommy Dodson Highway around 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Upon making the stop, Dep. Young found that the driver was...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

'Substation equipment failure' knocks out power for thousands in Cleveland Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Power went out again Wednesday afternoon, according to Cleveland Utilities. POWER OUTAGE ALERT 3:27 P.M.: Unfortunately, we have another power outage affecting customers out of our East Cleveland Substation. We have crews dispatched and will get service restored as quickly as we can. Updates will be provided as they become available.
CLEVELAND, TN
earnthenecklace.com

John Martin Leaving WRCB Local 3 News: Where Is the Tennessee Anchor Going?

Tennessee residents were entertained by John Martin’s brand of reportage every morning. But that era has come to an end. John Martin announced he is leaving Local 3 News in Chattanooga. Naturally, WRCB viewers had questions about his departure. They want to know where he’s going next and if he’ll stay in Chattanooga. Martin recently celebrated a milestone in his personal life with his followers and viewers. And, he shared answers about his professional life, too.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
96
Followers
216
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy