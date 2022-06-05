ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Croom: Summer festivities heating up

By Priscilla F. Jones 301-627-6038
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

Trinity Episcopal Church will have Trinity Sunday on June 12 at 10 a.m. in the courtyard. You are invited to come out and celebrate this joyous occasion where there will be light refreshments to-go following this service. Trinity Episcopal Church will have a yard sale, on Saturday, June 25,...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

P.F. Chang’s To Go Opened

Ed. Note: In April 2020 PF Chang’s closed after many years in Friendship Heights. “P.F. Chang’s opened its first P.F. Chang’s To Go location in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Continuing the national expansion of P.F. Chang’s To Go, the fast-casual concept provides guests with bold, authentically crafted Asian food whenever the craving hits.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
City
Takoma Park, MD
City
Suitland, MD
State
Washington State
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
WITN

Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Folks looking to jet set to the nation’s capital now have that option available here in Eastern North Carolina. The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport made its own history on Saturday afternoon when it welcomed its first American Airlines flight from its new route between Washington D.C. and New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Bennett
arlnow.com

Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Tech#Pastor#Trinity Episcopal Church#Trinity Sunday#The Bank Of America#African American#Pgparks Com#St Luke Baptist Church
CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
reporterwings.com

Two Virginia credit unions to merge ahead of CEO retirement

Arlington Community Federal Credit Union in Arlington, Virginia, has agreed to merge with neighboring InFirst Federal Credit Union in Alexandria. The $431 million-asset Arlington Community said its merger with the $246 million-asset InFirst would create an institution with roughly $700 million of assets and 40,000 members across 12 branches in Virginia, Maryland and Washington. The deal is expected to close sometime in early 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
thebharatexpressnews.com

DC shoplifters caught on video stealing laundry detergent from a store near the Capitol

Shoplifters were caught on camera brazenly robbing a grocery store, just a mile from the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. In the video, at least three people from the Giant Food grocery store on H Street NE are seen stealing as much laundry detergent as they can carry, filling garbage bags and a shopping cart, before going further in the store.
WASHINGTON, DC
howard.edu

Ashli Johnson Appointed Executive Director for Howard University School of Business Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership

WASHINGTON – The Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership at the Howard University School of Business is excited to welcome Ashli Johnson as its inaugural executive director. The Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership addresses the needs of a changing hospitality landscape and creates a pipeline of diverse hospitality leaders to the executive suites.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy