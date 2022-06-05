Croom: Summer festivities heating up

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.

