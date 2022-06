The Wyoming Supreme Court has issued an order of public censure to former Gillette attorney Wendy Owens. According to a media release from the Wyoming State Bar, the public censure stemmed from Owens’ lack of diligence in representing a client and failure to abide by her clients’ directives. Owens missed a deadline to file an objection to the opposing party’s submission of itemized damages. After missing the deadline, but before an Order was entered, Owens informed her client that she would file an objection the following week but failed to do so.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO