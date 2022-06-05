ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Significant severe weather is possible across the central US on Sunday

By Haley Brink
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The central Plains could see severe weather Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, including thunderstorms, damaging hurricane-force winds, very large hail and isolated...

www.cnn.com

