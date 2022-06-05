Significant severe weather is possible across the central US on Sunday

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO