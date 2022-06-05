What Notre Dame Must Do To Become A Football Dynasty Again

Breaking down what Notre Dame must do to once again be a football dynasty

There is no doubt that Alabama and Clemson are the modern day dynasties, as the two programs have combined for six national titles in the last decade, and the two programs have also been the national runners up four times as well.

Notre Dame has been a dynasty in the past, but it has been quite awhile. I'd argue Notre Dame was that caliber program from 1988 to 1993, and it certainly had those periods from 1966 to 1978, 1943 to 1953, and 1919 to 1930.

Last week Irish Breakdown discussed why we believe Notre Dame can be a dynasty once again, and that it can happen soon. In our latest show we discuss the how, how can Notre Dame get to that level.

The show began with a look at head coach Marcus Freeman . His hire and recruiting ability is step one towards Notre Dame becoming that program again. He also has to prove his coaching prowess is as good as his recruiting ability.

That is just the beginning, and there is plenty more to do. The ability to put together a quality coaching staff is something Freeman showed he can already do, but he needs to show he can continue to do that as coaches get promoted. Of course, Notre Dame's roster needs to continue being upgraded and improved, and we discuss the main areas where that needs to happen.

We also break down the areas that Notre Dame as an institution must make changes and step up to do its part to contribute to the football program becoming a dynasty.

