ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

At Least 3 Killed and 11 Injured in Shooting in Downtown Philadelphia

By Tiffany May
The New York Times
The New York Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwVNv_0g1BpqDr00

Three people were killed and 11 were injured Saturday night in a shooting in downtown Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling South Street, a lively area with many restaurants and bars, when “they observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd,” Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference early Sunday.

One of the officers had fired at one of the gunmen, but it was unclear whether the gunman had been hit, Pace said.

Fourteen victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting, he said, adding that among them, two men and a woman had been pronounced dead upon arrival. Their names have not yet been released.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

He said that the investigation was continuing and that police would review surveillance footage to help identify the gunmen.

At least two guns have been recovered from the scene, one with an extended magazine, Pace said, adding that numerous shell casings littered the surrounding area.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization, has counted nearly 240 mass shootings so far this year, defined as one in which four or more people were killed or injured. Shootings in the United States rose sharply during the pandemic.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 4

Jack English
3d ago

I'm looking at the police commissioner Trying to Explain the shooting On South street. Good luck with that. Sometimes I can drive around the neighborhood I won't see a Cop forever,it seems the city is out of control.

Reply
3
Related
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in South Philadelphia daytime shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were killed in a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Two men, ages 33 and 57, were found with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 2700 Winton Terrace. Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. A 57-year-old man was shot at least three times and killed. No arrests have been made. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend. Police said Monday night the second suspect, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Vereen is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, among others. Vereen was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. without incident. Officials also searched his West Passyunk home for weapons but did not find any. Neighbors say Vereen has two children. It’s unclear if either was home at the time he was taken into custody. BREAKING: U.S. Marshalls have taken Rashaan Vereen into custody...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: Kris Minners Funeral Services Scheduled For June 17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for Kris Minners will be held next Friday, June 17th. He was one of two bystanders who were shot and killed in the crossfire during last weekend’s mass shooting on South Street. His family, friends, and colleagues held a vigil and balloon release Tuesday night at Girard College, where he worked as a residential advisor. They say he was loved by all who knew him and they’re hoping his death will lead to less violence and create real change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Guns#Violent Crime#The Gun Violence Archive
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Fourth reported missing child from Arch Street this year

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Eric Tyasiah Robinson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 10:00 am. This is the fourth child reported missing from this location, believed to be the Department of Human Services this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHYY

After South St. mass shooting, Philly mayor says removing guns only way to stop increased street violence

Mayor Jim Kenney said there were enough police on South Street Saturday night, but they couldn’t prevent two men from opening fire on each other and innocent bystanders. Kenney spoke to local media Tuesday morning after speaking to the national press on Monday. He said he’s reviewed the video from both police bodycams and surveillance cameras throughout the South Street area where the incident occurred. He said guns are to blame for the violence getting out of hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Boxer ‘Japan’ Gregory Jackson killed in South Street mass shooting

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gregory Jackson was a boxer. He was nicknamed “Japan.”. He was shot and killed during the mass shooting on Saturday on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The police said that Micah Towns shot and killed Jackson following an exchange of words. Jackson was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Cedar Park teen is missing, sent an audio message after disappearing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen on June 7, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Tymia Mahoney was last seen at her home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:00 am. She was last spoken to via voice text at approximately 6:00 pm, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The New York Times

The New York Times

242K+
Followers
1K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy