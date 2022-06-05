ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Adding Daratumumab to RVd Improves MRD Negativity, PFS in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

By Brielle Benyon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInduction/consolidation daratumumab, lenalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone (RVd) outperformed RVd alone when it came to minimal residual disease and progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible myeloma. The addition of daratumumab (Darzalex) to induction/consolidation lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade) and dexamethasone (RVd) — a combination commonly referred to as RVd...

