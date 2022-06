Solana price has gained more than 10% of its market capitalization in the last 24-hour period. The crypto asset is still trying to recover above 20, 50, 100, and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of SOL/BTC is at 0.001408 BTC with an intraday gain of 5.02%. Solana price has...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO