(FOX 9) - Police are trying to solve a complicated puzzle after a gun is linked to multiple shootings, including the unsolved killing of 6-year-old Aniya Allen in Minneapolis. Patrick Dembley has admitted to carrying a gun at a Northeast Minneapolis bar last year when he shot and injured a man. Police say at least one casing from the same weapon was found in the area where Aniya Allen was killed only days later. During a virtual court hearing on Tuesday, Dembley was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for seriously injuring the man right outside Mayslack’s Bar & Grill in May of 2021. The victim was shot in the groin and suffered a fractured knee after Dembley fired two rounds, according to court documents.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO