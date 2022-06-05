ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

On your back? Side? Face-down? Mice show how we sleep may trigger or protect our brain from diseases like ALS

By The Conversation, Nexstar Media Wire, David Wright
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqXXG_0g1BmGQK00

( The Conversation ) – Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is the most common form of motor neuron disease. People with ALS progressively lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movements, including the ability to speak, swallow and breathe.

There is no known cure. But recently, we studied mice and identified a new target in the fight against this devastating disease: the brain’s waste clearance system.

Neurodegenerative diseases – including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis – share many similarities, even though their clinical symptoms and disease progression may look very different. The incidence of these diseases increase with age. They are progressive and relentless, and result in gradual loss of brain tissue. We also see waste proteins accumulate in the brain.

Our new research looked at how the glymphatic system, which removes waste from the brain, could prevent ALS.

Protein chains, folds and misfolds

Inside our bodies, long protein chains fold to form functional shapes that allow them to perform specific tasks like creating antibodies to fight off infection, supporting cells or transporting molecules.

Sometimes this process goes awry, resulting in “misfolded” proteins that clump together to form aggregates. Misfolded protein can grow and fragment, creating seeds that spread throughout the brain to form new clusters.

The accumulation of waste proteins begins early in the neurodegenerative disease process – well before the onset of symptoms and brain loss. As researchers, we wanted to see if eliminating or slowing the spread of these waste proteins and their seeds could halt or slow the progression of disease.

Targeting waste removal

The glymphatic system removes waste, including toxic proteins, from the brain.

This brain-wide network of fluid-filled spaces, known as Virchow-Robin spaces , is mostly switched off while we’re awake. But it kicks into gear during sleep to distribute compounds essential to brain function and to get rid of toxic waste.

This may explain why all creatures , great and small ( even flies ), need sleep to survive. (Interestingly, whales and dolphins alternate their sleep between brain hemispheres, keeping the other hemisphere awake to watch for predators and alerting them to breathe!)

As we age, sleep quality declines and the risk of neurodegenerative disease, including ALS, increases.

Sleep disturbances are also a common symptom of ALS and research has shown a single night without sleep can result in increased accumulation of toxic waste protein in the brain. As such, we thought glymphatic function might be impaired in ALS.

Ageing mice

To investigate this, we looked to mice. The animals were genetically modified to express human TDP-43 – the protein implicated in ALS. By feeding these mice food containing an antibiotic (doxycycline), we were able to turn the TDP-43 protein expression off and they aged normally. But when the mice are switched to normal food, TDP-43 expression is turned on and misfolded proteins begin to accumulate.

Over time, the mice display the classical signs of ALS including progressive muscle impairments and brain atrophy.

Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to see brain structure, we investigated glymphatic function in these mice just three weeks after turning on TDP-43 expression.

As we watched the glymphatic system go to work, we saw the TDP-43 mice had worse glymphatic clearance than the control mice that had not been genetically modified. Importantly, these differences were seen very early in the disease process.

Our study provides the first evidence the glymphatic system might be a potential therapeutic target in the treatment of ALS.

How can we improve glymphatic function?

Not all sleep is equal. Sleep includes both rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM sleep. This latter stage includes slow wave sleep – when the glymphatic system is most active . Sleep therapies that enhance this phase may prove to be particularly beneficial for preventing diseases like ALS.

Sleep position is also thought to affect glymphatic clearance.

Research conducted in rodents has demonstrated glymphatic clearance is most efficient in the lateral (or side-sleeping) position, compared to either supine (on the back) or prone (front-lying) positions. The reasons for this are not yet fully understood but possibly relates to the effects of gravity, compression and stretching of tissue.

Lifestyle choices may be helpful in improving glymphatic function too. Omega-3 , found in marine-based fish, has long been considered to be beneficial to health and reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases. New research shows these benefits may be partly due to the positive effect of Omega-3 on glymphatic function .

Moderate consumption of alcohol has been shown to improve waste clearance. In mouse studies, both short and long-term exposure to small amounts of alcohol were shown to boost glymphatic function while high doses had the opposite effect.

Exercise has also been shown to be beneficial.

All these studies show small lifestyle changes can improve brain waste clearance to minimise the risk of neurodegenerative disease. Next, research needs to focus on therapies directly targeting the glymphatic system to help those already suffering from these debilitating diseases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Animal shelters full of dogs, partly due to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– Today is a good day to adopt a dog. So says officials with San Francisco Animal Care and Control and the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, both of which have waived adoption fees temporarily to encourage more adoptions. Pandemic-related delays in spay and neuter surgeries has filled […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
KRON4 News

Police investigate fatal shooting near Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting just blocks from the Oakland Zoo. A ShotSpotter activation was received by the department’s communications division in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, according to an email to KRON4. While […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

California primary election 2022 results

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2022 California primary election is taking place on Tuesday, June 7. Voters will decide on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, state senator, insurance commissioner, attorney general and other statewide positions. In the Bay Area, San Francisco voters will decide whether or not to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. San Jose […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows man entering rideshare robbed at gunpoint

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Grocery shopping, then calling for a ride home is something people do everyday in San Francisco. But video shared exclusively with KRON4 shows the routine activity turn into a terrifying situation.  Using the video player above, you can see men armed with what appears to be at least one assault rifle […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Mice#Sleep Disorder#Disease#Als#Neurodegenerative#Misfolds Inside#Misfolded
KRON4 News

Violent night in Oakland leaves two dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A flurry of gun violence happened overnight in Oakland. Three separate shootings unfolded between 11 p.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. A homicide happened near the Oakland Zoo. The Oakland Police Department was alerted by its ShotSpotter system that gunshots were fired on the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard at 11 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Bay Point boy found

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN)– A missing 11-year-old boy from Bay Point has been safely located, authorities said Sunday evening. Kelvin Castillo, reported missing Saturday night, was found after alert citizens called to report that they had seen him, according to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff. “He is in good health and has […]
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
KRON4 News

2 gang members convicted of racketeering

(BCN)– Two men from Salinas and Soledad have been convicted of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, and Jorse Jasso, 29, were charged along with 13 other co-defendants in September of 2018. Both men faced three charges: engaging in racketeering […]
SOLEDAD, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara DA Rosen close to clinching victory

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – Incumbent Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen will likely be heading to an outright victory over two challengers, avoiding triggering a run-off election in November. A run-off would be triggered if Rosen gets less than half of the votes, but according to preliminary election returns, Rosen won 59.3% of […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Boudin Blunders’: SF DA’s downfall leading up to recall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chesa Boudin’s tenure as San Francisco District Attorney was marred by battles with the police department and clashes with prosecutors who viewed him as soft on crime. At the polls on Tuesday, San Franciscans overwhelmingly voted to oust their progressive district attorney. Partial returns showed 60% of voters supported recalling Boudin. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to injury crash in Marin County

NICASIO, Calif. (BCN)– One person suffered major injuries in a collision Monday morning along Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving two cars was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the route near Nicasio Valley Road. Westbound lanes of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road are currently blocked by the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Family that preyed on immigrants convicted of human trafficking

(BCN)– The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation. Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which it used to exploit recent immigrants to the […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy