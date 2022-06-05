Colon beats Mendon to win district title

The Colon baseball team has reached the regional round for the sixth consecutive season.

This year’s Magi squad won the district title on Friday. Colon met Mendon in the district finals and won the contest, 3-2.

“Teamwork for us has been good, we have been working on this for most of the season,” Colon coach Rocky Alva said Friday afternoon. “We had 11 games canceled this year and we’ve had a very weird year. But it just happened to work for us. It came together at the right time.”

Colon would score a single run in three frames during the game.

The first run crossed the plate in the opening inning. Maverick Downs connected for a single that brought home Justin Wickey to give Colon a 1-0 edge.

Then in the third inning, Colon put together a bit of a threat. The Magi loaded the bases with one out and got an RBI single from Jacob Bower that scored Wickey. Colon still had the bases loaded, but Mendon pitcher Caiden Adams pitched his way out of the jam, getting a pair of outs on the final two batters for Colon in the inning that stranded the bases loaded.

The Hornets could not get much going offensively the first three innings. Downs started the contest for Colon and appeared to keep Mendon a bit off-balanced. He did not record any strikeouts, but did throw just 19 pitches in his three innings of work.

Colon’s lead of 2-0 increased by a run in the fourth. Kaleb Bissett reached base on a dropped third strike and eventually advanced to third base after a pair of ground outs. The following at bat, Kaleb Johnson tripled to give Colon the 3-0 advantage.

“We played an exceptional game today, we played smart and we played hard,” Alva said. “We had a few mistakes, but we survived them. At the end of the day, our kids had their noses to the grindstone and that’s what you get when you work hard.”

Josh West had some on in relief for Colon in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Adams doubled to open the inning for Mendon. West then stranded him by striking out the next three Hornet hitters to end the potential rally.

The Hornets would get to West in the sixth, though. Chris Dupree opened the inning by being hit by a pitch, Evan Lukeman then singled behind him as the Hornets started their rally.

Dupree would score on a fielder’s choice in the next at bat. Following that, Lukeman crossed the plate after a passed ball and made the game 3-2 Colon.

Alva said the Magi decided to start Downs rather than West because it would have been a tough ask for him to potentially throw all seven innings.

“It’s tough to ask a kid to go out and do that, we haven’t played enough this year so it would have been tough to have him throw a full game,” Alva said. “So we wanted to get him as big a cushion as we could. Mendon is aggressive, Mendon is a solid team and we knew we’d have to take some chances. It worked out for us.”

Mendon registered four hits in the game. Adams had a pair of those, Jackson Kindig and Lukeman each had one as well. Luke Schinker was credited with an RBI in the game.

Colon had seven hits from seven different players. Johnson, Downs and Bower each drove in one with their hits. Wickey, West, Dominick Mock and Bissett each reached with a base hit.

Adams tossed the opening 3 2/3 innings, he struck out three. Kindig pitched the final 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.

West struck out eight hitters for Colon in four innings of work.

Colon advances to the regional round on Wednesday. The Magi will play Decatur at Decatur with a first pitch start time at 4:30 p.m.

Mendon ends the season with a record of 18-8. In their first game of the day, the Hornets beat Burr Oak 7-1.

Connor Oatley slugged three hits in the game with one RBI. Grant Crotser and Lukeman each registered two hits while Carter Wilczynski had a base hit that scored two.

Dupree and Adams both added a base hit. Kindig and Chase Scheffler each were credited with an RBI.

Burr Oak got two hits from Jayden Kemp in the game, he drove in one. Branson Hernandez, Landen Brumbaugh and Garrett Johnson each had one hit.

Brumbaugh pitched all six innings for the Bobcats, he struck out six.

Lukeman started the game for Mendon and pitched 5 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts. Schinker pitched the final inning with three strikeouts.

Colon beat White Pigeon 12-2 in the first game. The Magi played four in the first, two in the second, five in the third and one more in the fourth.

White Pigeon’s runs both came in the fourth.

Wickey belted three hits for the Magi. Downs and Bower each had one hit and two RBI. Kaiden LaClair and Mock both drove in one with a base hit. Johnson also registered a hit for the Magi.

Bissett pitched the first four innings with three strikeouts. Downs pitched the final inning and struck out all three hitters.

White Pigeon got a base hit from Isaiah Lane in the game. Cole Jackson registered a base hit that scored Lane.