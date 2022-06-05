Tim Ryan's Chances of Beating J.D. Vance in Ohio, According to Polls
The Democratic candidate aims to flip a Senate seat blue as his Trump-backed opponent attempts to keep it solidly...www.newsweek.com
The Democratic candidate aims to flip a Senate seat blue as his Trump-backed opponent attempts to keep it solidly...www.newsweek.com
If you want to enjoy life, never vote for another democrat. They vote with their party and you see what their party is doing to YOU@
This whole polling neglects to Account for the eagerness to get out and vote, People who are paying double for gas and food are angry, Angry people come out to vote!🤔🤭
For crying out loud. The media is making this into something it is not. They want to say Vance only garnered 30% of his party while Ryan got 70%? The truth is the Republicans had a number of good candidates while the Democrats had one strong one in their win party. Ryan is not well like even in the NE Ohio area as he has done nothing for years. If you go in his district you will see more Trump flags than most areas. All one has to do is see what Akron, Portage County and Youngstown Is like and see just what Mr Ryan has not done for the area. Just ask Mr Ryan about Lordstown where he had a decade to help save the plant and only reacted when GM was well on the way to shutting down. It was no surprise it was coming so he knew like we did but did nothing.
Comments / 310