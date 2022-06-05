ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan's Chances of Beating J.D. Vance in Ohio, According to Polls

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The Democratic candidate aims to flip a Senate seat blue as his Trump-backed opponent attempts to keep it solidly...

Tim Marton
3d ago

If you want to enjoy life, never vote for another democrat. They vote with their party and you see what their party is doing to YOU@

Hatrick
3d ago

This whole polling neglects to Account for the eagerness to get out and vote, People who are paying double for gas and food are angry, Angry people come out to vote!🤔🤭

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

For crying out loud. The media is making this into something it is not. They want to say Vance only garnered 30% of his party while Ryan got 70%? The truth is the Republicans had a number of good candidates while the Democrats had one strong one in their win party. Ryan is not well like even in the NE Ohio area as he has done nothing for years. If you go in his district you will see more Trump flags than most areas. All one has to do is see what Akron, Portage County and Youngstown Is like and see just what Mr Ryan has not done for the area. Just ask Mr Ryan about Lordstown where he had a decade to help save the plant and only reacted when GM was well on the way to shutting down. It was no surprise it was coming so he knew like we did but did nothing.

Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
