Wisconsin Judge's Killer a Pro-Trump 'Grievance Collector': Ex-FBI Agent
Frank Figliuzzi said Sunday that the shooter "had lots of time...to brood and obsess over" Judge John Roemer, who sentenced him to six years in prison in...www.newsweek.com
Frank Figliuzzi said Sunday that the shooter "had lots of time...to brood and obsess over" Judge John Roemer, who sentenced him to six years in prison in...www.newsweek.com
So you are making the assumption that it's connected to Trump based on tendencies in his postings and actions? Liberals will grasp at any straws to try and blame Trump for everything!
You cannot tell me the daily drumbeat of Fox News conspiracy theories and proliferation of far right wing web site have created some very dangerous people in our country.
Very weak headline. Very obvious as well. Editor and writer are not journalists. They’re activists. They should go fill their gas tanks and remember who they voted for. And that’s just one failure in this admin.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 260