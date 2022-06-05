ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Judge's Killer a Pro-Trump 'Grievance Collector': Ex-FBI Agent

By Thomas Kika
 3 days ago
Frank Figliuzzi said Sunday that the shooter "had lots of time...to brood and obsess over" Judge John Roemer, who sentenced him to six years in prison in...

Comments / 260

AceBaker
3d ago

So you are making the assumption that it's connected to Trump based on tendencies in his postings and actions? Liberals will grasp at any straws to try and blame Trump for everything!

Evening joe
3d ago

You cannot tell me the daily drumbeat of Fox News conspiracy theories and proliferation of far right wing web site have created some very dangerous people in our country.

AP_001521.7578c60860054947bc198fc3d2ce7302.2352
3d ago

Very weak headline. Very obvious as well. Editor and writer are not journalists. They’re activists. They should go fill their gas tanks and remember who they voted for. And that’s just one failure in this admin.

