ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Queen’s Jubilee celebrations continue across Northern Ireland

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SY6cV_0g1Bkcic00

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued in parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Thousands of people have been marking the occasion with events including  church services, live music and street parties.

In Omagh, Co Tyrone, there was a double celebration as the local RAF Air Cadets were honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service as well as marking the Queen’s Jubilee.

The QAVS is the highest award given to local volunteer groups in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvgJ2_0g1Bkcic00

Squadron Leader Graham Dodds, media communications officer for RAF cadets in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said it was a special occasion to present the award during the weekend’s celebrations.

The event took place at St Lucia’s barracks in Omagh, where dozens of people, including Irish veterans, gathered.

“It is a double event, it is primarily to present the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to the squadron in recognition of significant efforts it has made in working as community group, particularly in improving cross-community relations and across the border,” Mr Dodds said.

“We have a very positive relationship with the Irish Veterans Association.

“It is a youth organisation, it’s all about developing young people and giving them a positive future.

“It’s also in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so it’s a street party in our barracks.

It's been incredible to be a part of something so important

Civilian instructor Sandy Wilson

“It’s a great day and it’s brilliant to celebrate our awards during the Jubilee.”

Civilian instructor Sandy Wilson, based at the Omagh squadron, said it has been a great family day.

“It’s been incredible to be a part of something so important,” she added.

“The cadets and staff have been doing so much work behind the scenes, we are very honoured to be awarded with the Queen’s Award.”

James Scanlon, chairman of the Connacht Ulster One (Oglaigh Naisiunta na hEireann) area, was at the event with Ollie O’Connor, former chief executive of One in Drogheda.

One provides accommodation for veterans who otherwise would be homeless, and has also established veterans’ support centres.

They said they have become friends with those involved in the Omagh squadron through the peace programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9Txc_0g1Bkcic00

“We are delighted to come today and celebrate together,” Mr Scanlon said.

Mr O’Connor added: “There has been great friendships between the O’Neill branch in Cavan and the squadron in Omagh and it’s important for us to reciprocate that on their big day today.

“It means a lot to them to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and it’s important we are also there.

“It’s a great feeling of friendship between the organisations and it’s great to see the squadron being awarded the equivalent of the MBE.

“We feel that we are all on the one island, we all have to live together, so it’s better we live in friendship rather than shouting across at each other.”

Meanwhile in Newry , families gathered for a picnic at St Bartholomew’s Parish Church.

Union flag bunting was dotted throughout, while families posed for pictures with a cardboard cut-out of the Queen.

Tea, cakes and sandwiches were shared while children took part in a number of garden games, including mini golf.

Some children dressed up for the occasion, including five-year-old Noah McKnight, who dressed as a Foot Guard.

Vestry members Trevor McGaffin, Laura McKnight and her husband Neil planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative following a church service.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republic of Ireland’s winless Nations League run continues with loss to Ukraine

Viktor Tsygankov condemned the Republic of Ireland to another bout of Nations League misery as Ukraine bounced back from their World Cup heartache to win in Dublin.The Dynamo Kyiv midfielder, who had been introduced as a half-time substitute, caught keeper Caoimhin Kelleher on his heels with a 48th-minute free-kick to claim a 1-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium and extend Ireland’s winless run in the competition to 12 games.That Oleksandr Petrakov’s men prevailed despite making 10 changes to the team which started against Wales on Sunday said much about their strength in depth, but also highlighted again the lack of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer set to visit Dublin and Belfast amid NI Protocol row

Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Irish political leaders in Dublin on Thursday, with the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland expected to dominate discussions.The Labour leader arrived in Dublin on Wednesday evening for a dinner with the British-Irish Chamber, before meeting President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Thursday.His first visit to Ireland as Labour leader comes as the UK Government proposes controversial legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.Sir Keir, who will visit Belfast as part of the trip, will also meet with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.The...
POLITICS
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Scanlon
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
The Independent

Judge poised to decide future of 12-year-old boy at centre of treatment dispute

A High Court judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute.Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide whether doctors should continue treating Archie.The judge is scheduled to begin overseeing a final hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Monday.She has heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.Miss Dance has told how she found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.The youngster has not regained consciousness.One specialist told the judge at an earlier hearing that he thought scans showed that Archie had suffered “irretrievable” brain damage.Two others said they thought tests showed that the youngster was “brain-stem dead”.
HEALTH
The Independent

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lucia#St Bartholomew#Qavs#Raf#Irish
The Independent

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Cancelled flights today - live: Passengers ‘in tears’ as thousands face travel chaos

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue - with travel agents inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.The sector is struggling to cope with staff shortages which has seen EasyJet ax at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick airport the worst affected. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.British Airways also cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.Diego Garcia Rodriguez, 32, a Spanish national who lives in Brighton, said passengers at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left in tears due to last-minute cancellations.Meanwhile, members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK’s busiest airport during the summer holiday period. Read More easyJet grounds another 10 Monday evening flightsExpert Simon Calder answers your questions about travel to Australia and beyond as restrictions ease
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
The Independent

Ncuti Gatwa and Sam Heughan to be honoured at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

The star of Netflix hit Sex Education, who has just been named as the BBC’s next timelord in Doctor Who, will be honoured by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland as its class of 2022 graduate next month.Ncuti Gatwa will be awarded an honorary degree by the Conservatoire on July 7, alongside musician Marin Alsop, star of Outlander Sam Heughan, and composer Errollyn Wallen.Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, its principal, said the Conservatoire was “delighted to be honouring four exceptional artists who not only entertain audiences across the globe but continue to inspire and show real leadership”.More than 300 students are set to...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Independent

UK recruiting nurses from some of the world’s most short-staffed countries – RCN

The UK is “overly reliant” on recruiting nurses from countries with critical workforce shortages, according to a new report.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its research suggested that nurses from a third of the world’s most short-staffed countries are being hired in the UK.New members of the UK nursing workforce include recruits from 14 countries on a “red list” of 47 that the UK Government insists should not be actively recruited from, said the RCN.Figures from the nursing regulator show a 10-fold increase since the 2019 general election in the number of nurses joining from countries currently identified as...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese deports his first asylum seekers since taking office as boatload of Sri Lankans are sent back after their boat was intercepted in Australian waters

A boat load of Sri Lankan asylum seekers has been intercepted by Australian Border Force and kicked out of the country in the first test of new Labor government policy. Locals on Christmas Island say they spotted the asylum-seekers escorted onto the island by ABF officers early on Thursday morning.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Nuclear test veterans demand recognition at first meeting with Prime Minister

People affected by Britain’s atomic experiments have asked for formal recognition for nuclear test veterans in their first ever official meeting with a prime minister.A group including a nuclear bomb test veteran, a widow and four descendants told Boris Johnson about their experiences of the tests and the debilitating health problems they suffered as a consequence.Mr Johnson said the veterans should be recognised for their service and ministers will explore how to mark their dedication.We're the only country in the world that has not given formal recognition (to nuclear test veterans)Labrats founder Alan OwenAlan Owen, founder of the Labrats International...
POLITICS
The Independent

Social mobility success stories ‘too focused on minority that get elite jobs’

Social mobility success stories are too focused on the minority of people that get elite jobs and positions at top universities, the chair of the Social Mobility Commission is to say. Katharine Birbalsingh, in her inaugural speech at an event hosted by Policy Exchange, will call for success in the UK to be viewed in a different way as there is not a “one size fits all model of social mobility”. She will argue that too many examples of working-class people being successful focus on high-level attainments – such as a caretaker’s daughter going to Oxbridge and becoming a top...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Petrol prices: Cost of filling family car to hit £100 for first time after biggest daily jump in 17 years

The cost of filling up a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 as soon as Thursday, according to the RAC motoring group.On Wednesday, the RAC said filling up a family car costs £99.40 as a result of petrol prices having made their biggest daily jump in 17 years.A rise of more than 2p a litre has increased the average price of petrol to 180.73 per litre.Before the most-recent big increase on Tuesday, the price of petrol stood at 175.6p per litre.Meanwhile, a diesel-run car with a fuel tank of 55 litres would cost £102.61 to fill up, after...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Johnson hopes housing benefit for mortgage vision will recover Tory support

Boris Johnson will set out visions for lower-paid workers to be able to use housing benefits to buy their homes and an extension of the right to buy for housing association tenants.The Prime Minister is expected to confirm his intentions in a major speech on Thursday as he seeks to repair his fortunes after a bruising Tory revolt against his leadership.He will hope the pledges to assist individuals onto the property ladder will please rebel MPs and voters who are facing fresh pressures from the cost-of-living crisis.Speaking in Lancashire, Mr Johnson will commit to detail “reforms to help people cut...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fire union chief not hopeful Grenfell inquiry will lead to change

A firefighters’ leader has voiced frustration at the progress of the Grenfell Tower inquiry and said he is not hopeful that it will lead to significant change.Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), has been asking to give evidence to the inquiry on behalf of the firefighters and control staff he represents but has only been allowed to submit statements.He raised questions about the inquiry’s commitment to justice for the victims after government ministers were questioned for a few days compared with the weeks involving individual firefighters and control staff.“Individual firefighters and control staff did not put...
MATT WRACK
The Independent

Call to tackle phosphorus impact on food and water security

Scientists have called for action to be taken to tackle poor management of phosphorus which they say is worsening food and water security.The finite nutrient is extracted from phosphate rock and is an essential element in fertilisers to grow food and to increase crop yields to feed the growing population.But a scientific report released on Thursday shows poor management of phosphorus is leading to food shortages, with farmers struggling to afford sufficient fertiliser.Meanwhile, overuse of the nutrient pumps millions of tonnes of phosphorus into lakes and rivers each year, having a devastating impact on biodiversity in freshwater eco-systems.If we do...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy