ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police release bodycam footage from fatal shooting after man ‘threw Molotov cocktails, bodily fluids’ at them

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVg85_0g1Bkbpt00

Newly-released police body camera footage has revealed the chaotic scene last month when officers fired 30 rounds at a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and bodily fluids at police cars in North Carolina.

Reuel Rodriguez Nunez, 37, can be seen on video tossing cups of flammable liquids at two unoccupied vehicles in the southeastern district parking lot of the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) on the afternoon of 7th May, and setting them on fire.

Nunez then threw another cup filled with bodily fluids, according to police.

In the RPD’s bodycam footage, a responding officer is heard calling for backup, and the fire department, as the cars become engulfed in smoke and flames.

“I got a subject throwing stuff at me, he set a car on fire,” the officer says over the radio, before a second car arrives. “All traffic be careful, he’s throwing gasoline.”

Four officers at the scene are heard attempting to talk to Nunez while approaching him.

One officer asks: “What’s going on man?”

The man is heard responding: “Today … is my day … to move on.”

From their vantage points, the man can be seen filling a cup with what appears to be flammable liquid, igniting it and tossing it in the officers’ direction.

“Don’t do it,” one officer shouts as the man tosses another incendiary missile, which police described as a Molotov cocktail, forcing them to pull back.

The video shows the four officers with their guns drawn and pointed at the man as one can be heard informing dispatch that he believes the suspect has a knife in his pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBLqa_0g1Bkbpt00

One officer attempts to talk to Nunez as another shouts: “Don’t do it mother f*****. I’m done with you.”

The bodycams then show the officers encircling the man, while one shouts: “Go ahead, go ahead mother f*****, do it, do it, go ahead.”

The officers repeatedly tell Nunez to remove his hands from his pockets and put down the Molotov cocktail. According to a police report, officers then shot at him, firing a total of 30 rounds.

Nunez was then handcuffed and the officers performed medical treatment. He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he died from gunshot wounds.

Nunez’s brother, Jasiel Rodriguez-Nunez, told ABC 11 last month that he believed his older sibling had no intent to kill officers and that he was likely protesting his treatment when he was previously incarcerated in county jail.

“Personally, I believe that my brother was protesting. Maybe protesting things that he saw in [jail]. It was his way of protesting,” Rodriguez-Nunez told the news outlet.

He said that the family believe officers should have found a non-lethal way to end the altercation.

All four officers were placed on administrative duty while the investigation into the fatal shooting takes place. The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation which will submit its findings for review to the Wake County District Attorney.

The Independent has contacted the Raleigh Police Department for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Dramatic bodycam shows police commandeering family’s boat to catch jet ski suspect

Florida sheriff’s deputies commandeered a family’s boat to catch an alleged jet ski thief, and the dramatic incident was caught on bodycam video.The deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office were called to the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday after a suspect made off with the watercraft.Investigators say that Ronald Williams, 48, was unable to get the jets started and instead floated off on it anyway.Deputies came across a family who was about to take their boat out and asked for a ride to apprehend the suspect.The arrest was then captured on the bodycam with one deputy pulling out his gun and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Charging decision due Thursday in police shooting of Lyoya

A prosecutor said he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer.Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his “charging decision” at an afternoon news conference in Grand Rapids.Lyoya, 26, a refugee from Congo, was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop on April 4.Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped him because the license plate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Bodycam shows Arizona police officers standing by as man begs for help and drowns in lake

Chilling bodycam has captured the moment Arizona police officers allegedly stood by as a man begged them for help, before drowning in a lake.Footage and a transcript of the 28 May incident, obtained by 12News, reveals an officer telling Sean Bickings “I’m not jumping in after you” moments before he died in the water at Tempe Town Lake.Officers had been called to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge in Tempe just after 5am that morning to a report of a disturbance between a couple.When they arrived on the scene, Mr Bickings, 34, and his wife, who was not named, told officers...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five dead and five injured in horror school bus crash in Arkansas

Five people were killed and five others injured when an 18-wheeler truck collided with a passenger bus in Arkansas on Monday, authorities say.The crash occurred at 2.45pm as a bus transporting adult students from the C.B. King Memorial School attempted to turn on an intersection of the US 65 Highway in Chicot County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Driver Susan Kennedy, 47, was turning across southbound lanes of the highway when the vehicle was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer, the report stated.After the impact, the two vehicles careened down the highway before coming to a...
CHICOT COUNTY, AR
The Independent

‘Bad apple’ police officers must be fired, mother of murdered sisters tells ‘racist’ Met Police

The mother of two sisters murdered in a London park has accused the Metropolitan Police of “institutional racism and misogyny” and called for “bad apples” officers to be sacked.Bibaa Henry, 27, and Nicole Smallman, 46, were stabbed to death in the early hours of 6 June 2020 after spending an evening celebrating the older sister's 46th birthday at Fryent Park, in Wembley.Two officers were later jailed for taking photos of the murdered sisters at the crime scene, while a third was sacked for using a racial a racial slur in messages about those photographs. On the two year anniversary of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

University lecturer dies from serious injuries as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A woman whose death has sparked a murder probe in Essex has been named as a University of Suffolk lecturer. Dr Antonella Castelvedere died from serious injuries at a property in Colchester last Wednesday morning. Officers arrested a man at the same address on suspicion of murdering the 52-year-old academic. The University of Suffolk released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere”. “Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing,” it added. “Our thoughts are with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Molotov Cocktail#Police Cars#Violent Crime#Rpd
The Independent

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in jail for throwing bodies of teens into river after hitting them with car

An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Yoga teacher wanted for star cyclist’s murder vanished from Newark airport as police offer $5k reward

The yoga teacher wanted for the murder of a star cyclist was last spotted at Newark airport one day after a warrant had been issued for her arrest, with police now offering $5,000 for information leading to her capture.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of shooting 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson at a home in Texas on 11 May when a dramatic love triangle turned deadly.Ms Armstrong, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and amateur cyclist, is charged with first-degree murder but – almost one month on from the slaying – she remains a fugitive on the run and her current whereabouts are...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Mother charged after 2-year-old uses her gun to shoot father dead

A 28-year-old Florida woman was charged with manslaughter on Monday after her two-year-old boy accidentally shot his father.The incident happened last month when 26-year-old Reggie Mabry was playing a video game in his home in Orlando, Florida, and one of his three children found a gun and fired it, hitting Mabry in the back.Authorities said that Mabry and his 28-year-old wife Marie Ayala were convicted felons and were not allowed to own guns.They both were on probation for child neglect and narcotics charges, Sheriff John Mina of Orange County told a press conference on Monday.The mother was charged with manslaughter,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

10-year-old charged with murder in Florida

A 10-year-old girl who police say shot and killed a woman who allegedly fought with her mother has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The Orlando Police Department said the girl was apprehended on Tuesday and is facing a charge of second-degree murder for the death of the woman, who has been named as Lashun Rodgers.The 41-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital last week following the shooting on 30 May.Police say Ms Rodgers allegedly fought with the mother of the 10-year-old before she was shot. Both the mother and daughter have not been named.During the incident, police said...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Woman fighting for life after ‘axe attack’ as man charged with attempted murder

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being attacked with an axe in Coventry.The attack happened in broad daylight in Walsgrave Road on Friday.The woman, aged in her 30s, remained in hospital in a critical condition on Monday.Bogdan Serban, 42, was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder the following day.He was remanded in police custody overnight and is expected to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’ve charged a man after a woman was allegedly attacked with an axe in Walsgrave Road, Coventry on Friday.“The woman in her 30s today remains in hospital in a critical condition.“Bogdan Serban was arrested on Saturday morning and yesterday the 42-year-old was charged with attempted murder.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drunk driver leaves motorcyclist with life-changing injuries in 84mph crash

Surrey Police have shared footage of the moment a speeding drunk driver collides with a motorcyclist, leaving him with “life-changing” injuries.Nuno Ferreira, 45, was travelling at 84mph on the A3 near Thursley in July 2021 when he hit the bike, leaving the victim with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow.He has been jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for four years after analysis showed that he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his system, above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy