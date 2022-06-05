ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Edinburgh celebrates Platinum Jubilee with picnics and live entertainment

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X59zL_0g1BkaxA00

People in Edinburgh enjoyed live music and entertainment in gardens beneath Edinburgh Castle on Sunday as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee .

Those attending the free event in West Princes Street Gardens were able to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant broadcast live from London , which was shown on big screens.

The celebration, which saw attendees enjoying picnics in the sun, kicked off at 12.30pm with the band of HM Royal Marines Scotland and a special Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade.

Music from the HM Royal Marines Scotland band included their Corps of Drums, film music, Scottish melodies and virtuoso soloists.

The local Love Music Community Choir also performed, followed by the screening of the pageant later in the afternoon.

The good weather and music seemed to have brought many out for the day, with some attendees admitting they were somewhat neutral on the Jubilee celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3Id1_0g1BkaxA00

“We’re here for the music and performers,” one told the PA news agency.

“We heard there was stuff on for the Jubilee, so we came to see what it was like,” another said.

“I’m fairly neutral to it [the Jubilee], but it is a good excuse for a party.

“Everyone’s got a day off, so we might as well.”

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the capital for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

“In the tradition of Jubilee street parties our big picnic in the gardens invites citizens to come together to enjoy some fantastic local entertainment and music.

“Watching the celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of this extraordinary day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hqw3b_0g1BkaxA00

British Forces Broadcasting Service presenter Mark McKenzie was the master of ceremonies for the afternoon.

He said: “It’s a huge honour and I’m delighted to be involved in helping celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in Edinburgh.

“The programme has a real eclectic feel, capturing not only a flavour of Scotland but the Commonwealth and beyond.

“It’s always a thrill hosting with Edinburgh Castle as a backdrop, it will be a day with something for everyone.”

Elsewhere in the gardens, a historic floral clock is this year blooming with a design marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Five gardeners from the City of Edinburgh Council’s park team took four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers used in the clock to have it ready for this weekend’s celebrations.

The clock, which has been in Edinburgh since 1903, will be in bloom until October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears down-to-earth Zara blazer in first event since platinum jubilee

The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out wearing a chic blazer from Zara, her first visit since the high fashion platinum jubilee weekend.Kate Middleton was back to work on Wednesday as she visited the Little Village baby bank in London. The mom of three met with members of the organisation to learn more about how the charity provides families with essential supplies for children up to age five.The 40-year-old duchess opted for business casual attire, wearing black trousers and a $70 (£50) blazer from Zara. The cream-coloured blazer featured shoulder pads and an inverted lapel for a stylish look.Kate paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Ncuti Gatwa and Sam Heughan to be honoured at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

The star of Netflix hit Sex Education, who has just been named as the BBC’s next timelord in Doctor Who, will be honoured by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland as its class of 2022 graduate next month.Ncuti Gatwa will be awarded an honorary degree by the Conservatoire on July 7, alongside musician Marin Alsop, star of Outlander Sam Heughan, and composer Errollyn Wallen.Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, its principal, said the Conservatoire was “delighted to be honouring four exceptional artists who not only entertain audiences across the globe but continue to inspire and show real leadership”.More than 300 students are set to...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Picnics#Hm Royal Marines#Corps Of Drums#Scottish
The Independent

Commuters face six days of rail chaos as more workers to strike in growing dispute over jobs, pay and pensions

More railway workers are to go on strike in growing disputes over pay, jobs and pensions, threatening massive travel chaos later this month.Members of Unite at Transport for London (TfL) and London Underground will join a walkout on June 21 which will cripple Tube services.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has already announced a Tube strike on that day, while its members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25.The strikes will be the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation.The disputes are over pay, jobs and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy