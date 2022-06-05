ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch Special Edition: The rise of the ‘second city’

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJPz0_0g1BkSqE00
Men wait in a soup line during the Great Depression in the 1930s. Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Few salesmen can predict the future like a newsboy trying to sell a paper. When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, the news spread in fits and starts across Chicago, but at least one newspaper hawker knew what he had: “They’re historic, and will be worth money years from now.”

The start of World War II was far from the only headline worth keeping during that era of Chicago, which saw the city’s mayor shot dead, a devastating Depression, another world’s fair, the birth of blues music, the founding of Playboy Magazine , and the origins of Chicago’s most famous dish.

And then there was that other headline, the time the Tribune called the presidential election for the wrong man. You can read more about that from Rick Kogan here , while Ron Grossman offers readers a look into what the Tribune wasn’t covering in those days.

You’ll find many of these headlines in our new book commemorating the Chicago Tribune’s 175th anniversary, featuring more than 100 historic front pages. But perhaps you’d rather just test your knowledge. We’ve got you covered there too. Take our quiz and see how much you know about the place a New York writer once called the “second city.”

– Jocelyn Allison, Marianne Mather and Kori Rumore

More anniversary coverage | Vintage Voices | Pulitzer Prizes | Famous front pages | Vintage Tribune newsletter | 175th merchandise

Tribune’s most famous headline, and the man who was once ‘chief molder’ of Chicago

Tribune editor and publisher Col. Robert R. McCormick was furious when an early deadline led the paper to print an erroneous headline proclaiming Thomas Dewey the winner of the 1948 presidential election. But it was a rare flub in an otherwise successful time for McCormick, who had succeeded in making the paper indispensable, writes Rick Kogan.

From Mississippi cotton fields to the streets of Chicago: the rise of jazz and blues

From the Jazz Age through the 1940s and beyond, Black musicians who had migrated from places like New Orleans were transforming music in Chicago. But to its discredit, the Tribune largely ignored them, instead writing about white performers like Benny Goodman. This happened even as Black musicians were lauded by the larger musical world.

Stock market crashes spectacularly, and Chicagoans take the news ‘like ladies and gentlemen’

During the Roaring ‘20s, the nation was riding high, and so was the stock market. America was the land of productivity and plenty, where wages were rising and prices were falling. But Americans intoxicated by new wealth were blind to an economic bubble that was quickly approaching the bursting point.

Chicago celebrates a Century of Progress — the science and the sleaze

Chicago’s second world’s fair opened May 27, 1933, with a quarter of the American workforce unemployed and many hungry Chicagoans seeking sustenance at Al Capone’s soup kitchen. The Century of Progress marked Chicago’s centennial, the title reflecting the city’s spectacular growth from a frontier settlement to an industrial metropolis.

In its opening-day issue, the Tribune promised fairgoers “a colossal combination of science and circus.” Attractions ranged from scientific marvels like dishwashers and air conditioners to a pie-eating contest for 400 monkeys and performances from the women of Chicago’s red-light district.

How Chicago helped give birth to the atomic bomb and bring an end to World War II

War clouds had hung over the U.S. for months, but Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor still took Americans by surprise. Chicagoans quickly got behind the war effort. Women went to work in defense plants in droves, and Chicago soon led the nation in war production.

The next year, underneath the stands of the University of Chicago football stadium, a group of scientists led by Italian physicist Enrico Fermi created a chain reaction that would lead to the development of the atomic bomb — and bring an end to the war.

‘An enigma wrapped in a pie crust’: The murky origins of Chicago’s most famous dish

There is almost no documentation about who invented deep dish pizza, and without it, legend has taken over. The only paper trail indicates the pizza almost certainly started in 1943 at a 19th century mansion built with lumber money at 29 E. Ohio St. — the restaurant now known as Pizzeria Uno. But the question of who exactly developed the concept remains a mystery.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Goodman
Person
Enrico Fermi
Person
Al Capone
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy