ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbDoC_0g1Bj2G200

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet (9 meters) away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

30 animals found dead in animal rescue CEO’s SC home

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said, of the 10 patients who came to the hospital, three were dead, six were in stable condition and one had been discharged.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street who then suddenly began to flee en masse as the gunfire began.

Pace said police expect to be able to gather “a lot of video surveillance footage” from the many businesses along the street later in the day to try to identify suspects.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting “beyond devastating.”

“Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” he said in a statement Sunday morning. “My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved

Kenney said the surge in gun violence in the city and across the nation “makes me not just heartbroken, but angry.” He said, however, fighting it would be “an uphill battle” without measures to address the “availability and ease of access to firearms.”

Eric Walsh, closing up the outdoor seating area of a bar along the block, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the scene was “chaos.” He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground on the corner.

“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead at Broad Street Gas Station

A man was shot and killed in the middle of a North Philadelphia gas station late Tuesday morning. It happened at the Speedway on the corner of North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Police said 42-year-old Kevin Mosley was shot multiple times throughout his body...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Fight Leads To Gunfire At Jordan Park, Police Say

A fight led to gunfire at a park in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the shooting at Jordan Park around 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 6, Allentown police said. Parkgoers told responding officers that they heard a gunshot, police said. The incident was captured on city...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WKBN

3 dead, 11 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Two Berks County Structures Burglarized Monday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – Two separate and seemingly unrelated alleged burglaries, both of which occurred Monday (June 6, 2022) during daylight hours at different locations within Washington Township, eastern Berks County, are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, according to its reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Newswatch 16

One injured after shooting in Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Township Police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 7:00 p.m. Monday night. They say it took place at Veterans Memorial Park outside Tannersville, close to the intersection of Routes 611 and 715. A Pocono Township detective says shots were fired after...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for gunman in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Edwardsville say someone pumped four to six rounds into a home full of people. It happened before 10 p.m. Monday night on East Grove Street. Officers say a man forced his way into the place. Argued with the people inside. Circled the block a few times. Came back and opened fire.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Jefferson University#Violent Crime#Ap#Police Inspector#Sc#Wtxf Tv
CBS Philly

9 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leaves Pregnant Woman Dead, 8 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday that left a pregnant woman dead and eight others injured, including a man at a SEPTA subway station. Doctors managed to save the baby she was carrying.  Police say they found the woman in her 20s shot in the head when they arrived at the scene at Richmond Street just after 1 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. Police say the baby is in stable condition.  On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right chest inside SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania swimmer drowns off coast of Wildwood, police say

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man died after he was pulled from the water off the coast of Wildwood on Tuesday, according to authorities. The Wildwood Crest Police Department said the victim, 54-year-old Joel Green, was brought onto the beach near Syracuse Street by swimmers who noticed him unresponsive in the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Announce Conviction Of Defendant For 3rd Degree Murder Of Tyisha Timmons In 2018 Shooting

PHILADELPHIA  (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will discuss the conviction of a defendant accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons in 2018. Family and friends of Timmons will also speak about what the verdict means to them. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction of Defendant for Third Degree Murder in 2018 Shooting, Provide Gun Crimes Update When:Monday, June 6, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy