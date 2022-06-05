ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Official: Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

By CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H15Bv_0g1BizqV00

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on worshippers at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday and also detonated explosives, a state lawmaker said. Dozens were feared dead including children.

Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday.

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Among the dead were many children, said Oluwole, who visited the scene and also the hospital where many of the wounded were being treated.

While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues including Islamic extremism, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

One escapee still on loose in Ohio

According to the Scioto County Sheriff's Department, 46-year-old Thomas Charles Comberger, of Wilmington, is the only suspect not in custody.
WKBN

Austintown man skips trial for attempted murder

Judge Anthony Donofrio issued a bench warrant for Robert Young, 48, of Austintown, who was to begin jury selection today on attempted murder and other charges for a September 2019 murder and arson on Wayside Avenue in which two people were shot.
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#St Francis#Ap#Islamic#Ondo#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Amber Alert suspect at-large after child found safe in Philadelphia

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to look for the York woman who stole a car with a toddler inside on Sunday afternoon, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. The Amber Alert was canceled after 7 p.m. on Sunday after 2-year-old Mya Campbell was found in Philadelphia, but the search for Maria McKenzie […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WKBN

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy