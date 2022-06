After a first round exit, their first since 2016-17 (Cassidy was interim head coach), the Boston Bruins have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his coaching duties. The Bruins GM Don Sweeney refrained from divulging the rationale behind the move, only offering praise to Cassidy during his tenure as Bruins' head coach. That is praise well deserved, the Bruins went to the Conference Final in Cassidy's first full season & lost in the second round in consecutive seasons before losing in 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes in this year's first round. Cassidy sported a 245-108-46 record as Boston's bench boss, while the Bruins produced some of the NHL's best defensive results.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO