What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

MIAMI BEACH – Across South Florida, roads are underwater and cars are stalled out."It's a long-term concern," says Anthony Touzard, who lives on Miami Beach."It's scary. A little anxious to see if I'll make it through," says Shay Tarver of Miami Beach.Hallandale Beach taking one of the hardest hits. A woman we talked to says her home is flooded."The whole entire house is flooded," says Tiana Bryant of Hallandale Beach. "It's like 3 or 4 inches of water."Tania Bryant noticed water seeping in around 3 a.m. Now her and her six children are doing what they can to get it...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO