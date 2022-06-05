ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 8

Related
wlrn.org

Weekend flooding spills thousands of gallons of sewage in Miami-Dade

Heavy weekend rain from a messy tropical disturbance that blossomed into the Atlantic's first tropical storm of the season set a new record in Hollywood and triggered sewage spills that likely flowed into the Miami River, Biscayne Bay and waters off Virginia Key. The six spills all occurred as heavy...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
West Miami, FL
City
Miami Shores, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Lootpress

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Storms leaves roads underwater, cars stalled out

MIAMI BEACH – Across South Florida, roads are underwater and cars are stalled out."It's a long-term concern," says Anthony Touzard, who lives on Miami Beach."It's scary.  A little anxious to see if I'll make it through," says Shay Tarver of Miami Beach.Hallandale Beach taking one of the hardest hits.  A woman we talked to says her home is flooded."The whole entire house is flooded," says Tiana Bryant of Hallandale Beach. "It's like 3 or 4 inches of water."Tania Bryant noticed water seeping in around 3 a.m.  Now her and her six children are doing what they can to get it...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Worst

Treasure Coast -Sunday June 5, 2022: Sporadic heavy rain fell Friday night through mid-day Saturday, but the Treasure Coast avoided the worst from a tropical depression that sped west to east across the state without becoming a tropical storm as predicted. The National Hurricane Center had issued Tropical Storm Warnings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Florida Water#Everglades#High Water#Fish
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries. Kroger has announced delivery options for grocery and essential items in South Florida. Customers will have items delivered to their homes using refrigerated vans. The facility will open its...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
usf.edu

CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 23 counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed more than 20 counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
orlandoweekly.com

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

A man in Sarasota is recovering after he thought an alligator was a dog and it bit off a chunk of his leg. According to WTSP, the incident occurred last night at around 12:30 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, after the man approached the animal while walking along a dark path.
SARASOTA, FL
Click10.com

Florida cities top list of largest U.S. rent increases

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Another dismal distinction for the Sunshine State is that eight of the most expensive rental markets in the country are right here in Florida. According to a joint study by Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama, renters in Fort Myers have been hit particularly hard.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy