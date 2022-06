Jevonnie Scott, we hardly knew ye as a spokesperson for the program confirmed he will not return to the program. As we alluded to yesterday with the signing of Michael Henn, Penn State was ‘over’ by one scholarship and would likely seem the end of the Jevonnie Scott era with the Nittany Lions. A day later, the program confirmed just that as Jevonnie Scott will not return to the program next year.

