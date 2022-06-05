ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

On your back? Side? Face-down? Mice show how we sleep may trigger or protect our brain from diseases like ALS

By David Wright, Nexstar Media Wire, The Conversation
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUtJp_0g1BgdAp00

( The Conversation ) – Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is the most common form of motor neuron disease. People with ALS progressively lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movements, including the ability to speak, swallow and breathe.

There is no known cure. But recently, we studied mice and identified a new target in the fight against this devastating disease: the brain’s waste clearance system.

Neurodegenerative diseases – including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis – share many similarities, even though their clinical symptoms and disease progression may look very different. The incidence of these diseases increase with age. They are progressive and relentless, and result in gradual loss of brain tissue. We also see waste proteins accumulate in the brain.

Our new research looked at how the glymphatic system, which removes waste from the brain, could prevent ALS.

Protein chains, folds and misfolds

Inside our bodies, long protein chains fold to form functional shapes that allow them to perform specific tasks like creating antibodies to fight off infection, supporting cells or transporting molecules.

Sometimes this process goes awry, resulting in “misfolded” proteins that clump together to form aggregates. Misfolded protein can grow and fragment, creating seeds that spread throughout the brain to form new clusters.

The accumulation of waste proteins begins early in the neurodegenerative disease process – well before the onset of symptoms and brain loss. As researchers, we wanted to see if eliminating or slowing the spread of these waste proteins and their seeds could halt or slow the progression of disease.

Targeting waste removal

The glymphatic system removes waste, including toxic proteins, from the brain.

This brain-wide network of fluid-filled spaces, known as Virchow-Robin spaces , is mostly switched off while we’re awake. But it kicks into gear during sleep to distribute compounds essential to brain function and to get rid of toxic waste.

This may explain why all creatures , great and small ( even flies ), need sleep to survive. (Interestingly, whales and dolphins alternate their sleep between brain hemispheres, keeping the other hemisphere awake to watch for predators and alerting them to breathe!)

As we age, sleep quality declines and the risk of neurodegenerative disease, including ALS, increases.

Sleep disturbances are also a common symptom of ALS and research has shown a single night without sleep can result in increased accumulation of toxic waste protein in the brain. As such, we thought glymphatic function might be impaired in ALS.

Ageing mice

To investigate this, we looked to mice. The animals were genetically modified to express human TDP-43 – the protein implicated in ALS. By feeding these mice food containing an antibiotic (doxycycline), we were able to turn the TDP-43 protein expression off and they aged normally. But when the mice are switched to normal food, TDP-43 expression is turned on and misfolded proteins begin to accumulate.

Over time, the mice display the classical signs of ALS including progressive muscle impairments and brain atrophy.

Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to see brain structure, we investigated glymphatic function in these mice just three weeks after turning on TDP-43 expression.

As we watched the glymphatic system go to work, we saw the TDP-43 mice had worse glymphatic clearance than the control mice that had not been genetically modified. Importantly, these differences were seen very early in the disease process.

Our study provides the first evidence the glymphatic system might be a potential therapeutic target in the treatment of ALS.

How can we improve glymphatic function?

Not all sleep is equal. Sleep includes both rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM sleep. This latter stage includes slow wave sleep – when the glymphatic system is most active . Sleep therapies that enhance this phase may prove to be particularly beneficial for preventing diseases like ALS.

Sleep position is also thought to affect glymphatic clearance.

Research conducted in rodents has demonstrated glymphatic clearance is most efficient in the lateral (or side-sleeping) position, compared to either supine (on the back) or prone (front-lying) positions. The reasons for this are not yet fully understood but possibly relates to the effects of gravity, compression and stretching of tissue.

Lifestyle choices may be helpful in improving glymphatic function too. Omega-3 , found in marine-based fish, has long been considered to be beneficial to health and reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases. New research shows these benefits may be partly due to the positive effect of Omega-3 on glymphatic function .

Moderate consumption of alcohol has been shown to improve waste clearance. In mouse studies, both short and long-term exposure to small amounts of alcohol were shown to boost glymphatic function while high doses had the opposite effect.

Exercise has also been shown to be beneficial.

All these studies show small lifestyle changes can improve brain waste clearance to minimise the risk of neurodegenerative disease. Next, research needs to focus on therapies directly targeting the glymphatic system to help those already suffering from these debilitating diseases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Sayre woman accused of beating husband with rock going to trial

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with her truck multiple times and beating over the head with a rock is headed to trial, according to the District Attorney. Jennifer Craig, 29, will be headed to trial next month. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office told 18 News that Craig’s […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced to ten years in prison for meth distribution

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he attempted to use a recently deceased person’s mailbox to ship 4.5 kilograms of meth from California, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to a U.S. Attorney, Lamar Thompkins, 35, arranged for over four kilograms of methamphetamine […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Mice#Sleep Disorder#Disease#Als#Neurodegenerative#Misfolds Inside#Misfolded
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports one COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 302. The Public Health Department says that the death was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 86. This is the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York’s new gun bills signed into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than a month after the mass shooting in Buffalo, Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun bills into law. The signing took place in the Bronx. “In New York we are taking bold strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WETM 18 News

Second Place East homeless shelter closes

UPDATE: CCCS has given a press release to 18 News on the closure. It has been attached below the original text of the story. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The homeless shelter located at 605 College Avenue in Elmira N.Y. has officially closed. Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler have listed resources for people still in need of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York legislation establishes stricter gun control laws

NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Monday Governor Kathy Hochul signed a 10-bill package into legislation that established stricter gun control laws throughout the state. Specifically, the legislation raised the age to purchase semiautomatic rifles to 21-years-old, banned body armor, expanded who can file an Extreme Risk Protection Order, placed focus on implementing microstamping for bullets, […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

NYS Police help catch loose horse in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y (WETM) — State Troopers were able to retrieve a horse that had escaped from its owner and bring it back to its home in the Lansing/Dryden area. The escapade was posted on the New York State Police Facebook page on Saturday, June 4. The video, posted by Police, shows Trooper Corey Knighton […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Person with knife reported on St. Joseph’s campus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health said the St. Joseph’s campus is safe and no one was harmed after a person was reportedly on the grounds with a knife. Arnot Health said that the hospital’s Public Safety Department interacted with a person outside on the St. Joseph’s campus on June 6. According to the release […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police: Man waiting for pizza gets stabbed by neighbor

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing. Investigators arrived […]
BERWICK, PA
WETM 18 News

Prosecutors charge five Proud Boys defendants with seditious conspiracy

(The Hill) – Federal prosecutors on Monday added seditious conspiracy to the list of charges five Proud Boys leaders are facing over their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A superseding federal grand jury indictment unsealed Monday marks the second time the Justice Department has brought the serious charge following the attack. The […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy