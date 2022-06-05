ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos RB Javonte Williams better prepared to manage off-field obligations entering Year 2

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams had to adjust to life in the NFL after being picked in the second round of the NFL draft last year — not just on the field, but primarily off the field.

“I feel like the hardest part last year wasn’t football, it was really off the field,” Williams said last month. “Just everything that I had going on off the field.”

Williams learned to balance his off-field schedule as a rookie and he’s now prepared going into Year 2.

“I knew that when you come to the NFL, you have media and things like that and sponsorships, but I didn’t know that it was so taxing on your schedule,” Williams said. “As soon as you finish with practice, people want you here and here and you need to study, so you just need to know how to manage everything.”

It might sound like a little thing, but for professional athletes, it all adds up.

“I feel like I’m just better with my time now and know how to manage things like that,” the running back said.

With a better-managed schedule this year, Williams will aim to build on his impressive rookie campaign with a breakout season in in 2022.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

