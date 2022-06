Pop culture audiences would like to think that Jack Harlow was some overnight success, but the Lousiville rapper has been working at his craft for years. There was a time when the curly hair and glasses were his signature look as he invaded Rap spaces in hopes of one day hitting it big, and with Generation Now by his side, Harlow is beginning to carve out the legacy that many artists only dream of achieving. Fans enjoyed his Come Home The Kids Miss You album that hosted heavy-hitting features, and in his spread with Teen Vogue, Harlow addressed the ongoing criticisms about his amassing success with Black music.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO