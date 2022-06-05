Week In Review – ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Release Date, ‘Solo’ Follow-Up, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Toys, and More

Editor's Note: The following contains Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers.Obi-Wan Kenobi is proving to be a defining series in the Star Wars saga, and yet another win for Disney+. There has been much to take in, and at the half-way point there promises to be even more. We are reacquainted with Kenobi (Ewan MacGregor, masterfully echoing the late Sir Alec Guinness) at his lowest. He is broken, fearful, and reluctant to return to his Jedi ways, having cut himself off from the Force. We get our first glimpse at the peaceful world of Alderaan, with its sweeping beauty of lush green forest and snow-capped mountains, and its capital city Aldera, a regal display of gleaming white. Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) is given a depth that we haven't seen in any iteration, harboring a resentment to Kenobi and a desire to raise Luke (Grant Feely) in a normal environment. The Inquisitors are formidable villains. A brief glimpse of Luke seems to show he does have his father in him, pretending to be a pilot or a pod racer. Speaking of his father - Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) makes a spectacular, deeply menacing return in the third episode.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO