Grand Forks, ND

GFPD & GFFD respond to vehicle fire

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early morning vehicle fire in Grand Forks is under investigation. Around 3:15 a.m. the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to 2500 block of Knight Drive for a vehicle...

knoxradio.com

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man in jail for leading authorities on chase with speeds reaching 100 mph

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in jail after authorities say he led Clay County deputies on a chase. Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on I-94 near mile marker 27, which is east of Barnesville. The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, a suspended object hanging from the mirror, and the driver possibly having a suspended license.
KNOX News Radio

TRF woman charged with arson in EGF

Bond for a 57-year-old Thief River Falls woman accused of setting a fire inside an East Grand Forks mosque has been set at $5,000 dollars. Suzette Thompson is charged with Arson. Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center. A bystander quickly put out the curtain...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business broken into, set on fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One FPN Gaming employee arrived to find smoke coming from the building Monday morning. While the business is preparing for wedding season, employees were hoping for the best Monday after learning of a break-in and fire. “Donny, our operations manager for Power Play DJ,...
FARGO, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Firefighters respond to structure fire at Quality Concrete building

(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at a business building in South Fargo Monday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says crews were dispatched to 4151 38th Street South at 8:12 a.m. The building has multiple business tenants and the smoke was discovered by an employee arriving to work.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Fargo man dies in crash with tractor in northwest Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A Fargo man has died after a collision on state Highway 59 early Tuesday, June 7, when his Honda Odyssey collided with a Freightliner tractor. At about 7:37 a.m., Joshua James Kraft, 37, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey that crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the Freightliner, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Van Driver Killed After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic, Crashing Into Semi

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an unbelted motorist died in a collision with a semi in Mahnomen County Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near 280th Street in Popple Grove Township. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway as a van was traveling southbound on the same road. The motorist in the van crossed into the northbound lane and ran into the left side of the semi, with the collision occurring in the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol. The van driver – a 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man – was killed in the crash. The semi driver – a 48-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol said it was unknown whether alcohol was involved in the crash.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Investigators on scene of fire at Fargo gaming company

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police and fire departments are investigating an early morning fire at a warehouse used as office and storage space for a group of gaming, DJ, and party limo companies on the city’s southwest side. Owner Brook Lyter said an operations manager arrived to...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD seeks help to ID arson, burglary suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent arson and burglary case that occurred on Monday, June 6. Video footage provided by the owner of the business shows two suspects involved in this incident....
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fargo man killed in crash identified

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash in Mahnomen County, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol identified 37-year-old Joshua James Kraft, of Fargo, as the victim. Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Hwy....
lakesarearadio.net

Fargo Man Killed in Car-Tractor Crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KDLM / KFGO) – A Fargo man has died in a car-tractor collision in Mahnomen County. The state patrol says the car driven by Joshua James Kraft, 37, crossed Hwy. 59 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crossed the northbound lane and collided with the driver’s side of the tractor.
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
valleynewslive.com

Jailhouse brawl leads to charges, serious injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four men are facing assault charges and another man is recovering following a jail room brawl. Court records show on Friday, June 3, police were dispatched to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center for a fight involving five inmates. Documents say inmate David...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPD looking to hire six officers

The Grand Forks Police Department will make application to the federal COPS program in hopes of landing six new officers. The program reimburses a portion of the salary and benefits of new officers for up to three years. Deputy Chief Bill Macki says last year the department fielded a record...
GRAND FORKS, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Brainerd Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Brainerd man crashed his motorcycle in Polk County around Saturday evening. Michael Halverson, 60, was traveling southbound on Polk County Road 4 when he entered the ditch and rolled. Halverson, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the Bagley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2020 Fargo rioter gets house arrest, probation

(Fargo, ND) -- A man charged in connection with unrest in Fargo two years ago connected to George Floyd's death is now sentenced. Court records show 25-year-old Patrick Porter was given house arrest and probation Monday on charges of causing vandalism and destruction and threatening violence back in 2020. Porter was seen throwing chunks of concrete at officers during the May 30th riot and was caught on video painting an anti police slogan outside a building on First Avenue North.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

TRF woman accused of setting curtain on fire in EGF mosque

A 57-year-old woman from Thief River Falls is accused of setting a curtain on fire inside a mosque. Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks. A bystander quickly put out the fire and the damage was minimal. There were no injuries.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

A North Dakota man died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 59 at 280th Street in Popple Grove Township in Mahnomen County. At about 7:37 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 59. The semi was driven...
kvrr.com

Appeal Hearing For Fired Fargo Police Officer Set For Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An appeal hearing for former Fargo Police Officer Justin Nachatilo will be held on Thursday at Fargo City Hall by the Fargo City Commission. In February, Fargo’s Civil Service Commission upheld his termination in a 4-1 vote. Nachatilo was fired in December after an...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 12 P.M. on Monday, June 6th, Fargo Police officers recovered a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen. Fargo Police then arrested 26-year-old Martise Hill of Moorhead for having possession of a stolen vehicle. It happened in a parking lot near...
FARGO, ND

