Once again, Valentina Shevchenko will enter her latest title defense as a considerable favorite. Shevchenko, who has long been regarded as one of the top female pound-for-pound talents in the sport, will defend the 125-pound belt against Taila Santos in the UFC 275 co-main event at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Saturday night. “Bullet” has authored six consecutive title defenses — all in dominant fashion — but Santos stated that she has found some holes in the champion’s game leading up to their clash.

UFC ・ 9 HOURS AGO