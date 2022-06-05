Troy Legends improve to 3-1 with win over Richmond Rodrunners

PIQUA — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its Inaugural Golf Classic event on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Piqua Country Club, located at 9812 Country Club Rd., Piqua. “We are very excited to be hosting our first golf outing in Miami County and are looking forward to a great day of golf. Our superior care and superior services would not be possible for our patients and families without the generous support of the community. We cannot thank the sponsoring businesses and golfers enough for supporting our Inaugural Golf Classic this year,” said Ryan Gathard, director of fund development. “Through their generous support, we are able to continue providing superior care and superior services to our patients and families. We are grateful for the ongoing support from the community.”

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO