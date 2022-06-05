ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Troy Legends improve to 3-1 with win over Richmond Rodrunners

By Robbin Kiser
miamivalleytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends 18U team scored 11 runs in the first three innings in a 12-4 win over Richmond Post 315 Roadrunners Thursday. Troy took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Gavin Martin was hit by a pitch and Aaron Bostic walked. Casey...

miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

DPS breaks ground on $11M renovation of Welcome Stadium

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is spending $11 million to upgrade Welcome Stadium, which has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent years especially after the Bengals practiced on the field and star receiver A.J. Green got hurt. Renovations are already underway to try and transform Welcome Stadium to...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Life in the fast lane

Lucas Edwards, 12, of Sidney, goes down the fast waterslide at the Sidney Water Park on Tuesday, June 7. Lucas is the son of Jessica and Tim Edwards.
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to host inaugural Golf Classic Event at Piqua Country Club on July 11

PIQUA — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its Inaugural Golf Classic event on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Piqua Country Club, located at 9812 Country Club Rd., Piqua. “We are very excited to be hosting our first golf outing in Miami County and are looking forward to a great day of golf. Our superior care and superior services would not be possible for our patients and families without the generous support of the community. We cannot thank the sponsoring businesses and golfers enough for supporting our Inaugural Golf Classic this year,” said Ryan Gathard, director of fund development. “Through their generous support, we are able to continue providing superior care and superior services to our patients and families. We are grateful for the ongoing support from the community.”
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Troy, OH
Sports
City
Troy, OH
dayton.com

Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles closes Fairborn deli

The Fairborn building will be used for manufacturing and distribution. Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles has closed its Fairborn deli, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. “Our deli is now permanently closed. Our building will be used for our manufacturing and distribution and is not open to...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is considered a Dayton historic landmark. A neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain is up for sale. Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton, said he is looking for the “right person” to bring creative ideas into the restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Troy Post 43 Legends#Richmond Post
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison Foundation’s Drive for Scholarships to be held July 29

TROY — The Edison Foundation and Edison State Community College are teaming up to host the fourth annual Drive for Scholarships golf scramble on Friday, July 29. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education.
TROY, OH
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
Golf Channel

Medical incident halts play at U.S. Open final qualifier at Springfield Country Club

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Play was halted midway through the second round of the U.S. Open final qualifier at Springfield Country Club on Monday because of a medical emergency. According to a statement from the USGA, a fan suffered “a serious medical incident” and play was stopped while an emergency vehicle was driven onto the course to provide medical care.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
miamivalleytoday.com

July 4 parade seeking participants

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is hosting the annual Troy, Ohio Independence Day Parade. The Independence Day Parade will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. If you are a veteran, have a tractor, an automobile, a float, a group of scouts, a dancing...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Johnston Farm hosting Family Days

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. You can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family.
PIQUA, OH
AthlonSports.com

Big Ten Football 2022 Predictions

The battle to win the Big Ten Championship in 2022 begins in the East Division once again, as Michigan and Ohio State top the list of CFB Playoff and title contenders. The Wolverines toppled the Buckeyes in the division last year, but coach Ryan Day's team is Athlon's pick to win the Big Ten in '22 behind quarterback C.J. Stroud and a high-powered offense. Michigan has major holes to fill on defense to get back to the conference title game, but a loaded offense gives coach Jim Harbaugh's team time to rebuild and make another run at Ohio State in late November. Look for Michigan State and Penn State to headline the next tier, while Maryland ranks ahead of Rutgers and Indiana in the East.
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Ohio’s Hospice Nursing Honor Guard holds tribute

DAYTON — As part of National Nurses Week, the Ohio’s Hospice Nursing Honor Guard held a tribute on May 12 at the bell tower at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton to recognize nurses who have dedicated their careers to caring for patients. National Nurses Week begins each year...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Local motorcycle crash survivor receives award

The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. On April 20, 2021 McCain was involved in a serious crash. She credits the use of her helmet with saving her life, according to a release.
DAYTON, OH
saturdaytradition.com

NIL philosophies reveal yet another Ohio State-Michigan divide

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry runs so deep that it now delves into philosophy—something college football fans and even Michigan and Ohio online sports bettors should recognize. Comments from Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh last week show that the programs seem to inhabit different solar systems...
COLUMBUS, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy