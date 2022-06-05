Dwayne Johnson surprises his mum with new home in adorable video

An adorable video of Dwayne Johnson surprising his mum with a new home has gone viral, and it’s the most uplifting thing you’ll see all day.



The actor posted a clip of his mother, Ata Johnson, giving her first impressions. Ata has tears in her eyes in the clip which sees her walk into her new home for the first time.

The 73-year-old is quickly overcome with emotion after opening the large front doors of the place Johnson helped to create with a team of designers.

Johnson captioned the video: “Love you mom and surprise!”

He added: “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I'll happily take her tears of joy.”

Explaining the process behind the heartwarming moment, Johnson said: “Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”



“I've been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special,” he added.

Writing directly to his mother, he added: “Mom, there's no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home. I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being.

“Let's all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make 'em happy.”

He also posted a second video, which featured Ata’s reaction to seeing pictures of her family on the wall, along with a collection of Ukuleles.

“Very cool moment,” Johnson commented. “Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn't seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.”

