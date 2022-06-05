ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Visitors and Residents of Greater Wilmington Show Off a #VisitWilm May!

By Jessica Horstmann
visitwilmingtonde.com
 3 days ago

We love when visitors of the Wilmington and...

www.visitwilmingtonde.com

Comments / 0

Cape Gazette

Original MV Cape Henlopen participated in D-Day

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has transported more than 45 million passengers across the Delaware Bay since its maiden voyage July 1, 1964. The MV Cape Henlopen, the fleet’s first motor vessel, was a converted naval vessel from World War II that participated in the D-Day invasion at Normandy as a landing craft. Built in 1943 by the Jeffersonville Boat and Machine Company in Jeffersonville, Ind., the vessel crossed the Atlantic to the United Kingdom in April 1944. Much like what was depicted in the Tom Hanks film “Greyhound,” the journey was harrowing, as the 64-ship convoy encountered poor weather conditions and unseen German U-boats that sank four ships. On June 6, 1944, the ship transported soldiers to Omaha Beach eight hours after the initial assault. The vessel returned to the U.S. in June 1945 to prepare for service in the Pacific, but Japan’s surrender canceled plans. The ship was placed out of commission in July 1946, sitting inactive until it was sold to the Chesapeake Bay Ferry District in Norfolk, Va., in 1960, and renamed MV Virginia Beach. Just a few years later, it was resold to Delaware River and Bay Authority and renamed MV Cape Henlopen. Cross Sound Ferry purchased the MV Cape Henlopen in 1983, and it continues to operate between New London, Conn., and Long Island, N.Y., today.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Rising gas prices impacting senior meal delivery programs across Delmarva

DELMARVA- A hot topic for months has been rising gas prices.While we see how increased costs may be impacting our wallets, it’s also had an affect on local organizations. CHEER, in Delaware, and MAC Inc., in Salisbury, are just one of the many places providing services to senior citizens. Both, deliver meals to home-bound seniors through their Meals on Wheels Program, and with gas prices through the roof they’re hurting.
Cape Gazette

NEW PRICE! 209 Cedar Street, Lewes, DE

Lewes Beach -The perfect setting for your beach home or homes? This unique property is an investor's dream offering endless possibilities. 209 Cedar Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home sold in as-is condition situated on a corner lot just a block from the beach. Renovate this home and make it your own beach getaway or income-generating property. Then build your new custom home on Lot 21 Market Street, a 50 x 100 cleared vacant lot. Or another option is to combine these two adjacent parcels allowing you to build one sought-after downtown Lewes Beach home with plenty of room for a pool. Do not miss this rare opportunity. This amazing location is convenient to everything! Sink your toes in the sand and surf. Or bike the trails at Cape Henlopen State Park. Then stroll into town and enjoy shopping and dining. This property is waiting for you.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dog attack mars family vacation in Rehoboth

An attack by a German shepherd mix on a labrador retriever over Memorial Day weekend has left a family questioning if they’ll ever return to Rehoboth Beach and warning other dog owners about the lack of emergency veterinarian services on weekends in the Cape Region. Val James said she...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Free Dinner For First Responders And Healthcare Workers On Thursday

Update: We have clarified with a spokesman with Crab Du Jour – This is an invitation-only event – We’re told that they have already sent the invitations to first responders and healthcare workers. Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate...
delawarepublic.org

Faithful Friends Animal Society gets grant for community outreach program

Faithful Friends Animal Society is reaching out to some underserved communities in the First State to provide pet-owner support. Faithful Friends Animal Society has gotten a $50,000 Pets-for-Life Mentorship grant from the United States Humane Society. And the nonprofit’s executive director Jane Pierantozzi says it will use the money to...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW PRICE! 12062 Laurel Road, Laurel, DE

4 BD | 3 Full BA | 2 Half BA | Now listed at $799,000. Situated on nearly 30 acres, complete with water access to Records Pond by way of the James Branch, this one-of-a-kind estate home and separate cottage is a masterpiece of custom construction. Upon entry to the main house, you will be greeted by a two-story marble foyer and a sweeping staircase to a second-level mezzanine. Entering the main living room, you'll immediately notice the nearly floor-to-ceiling windows filling the two-story space with natural light and looking out to the pool and pool house. Follow through the living room to the back entrance of the home where you'll find a first-floor bedroom and full bath, ideal for visitors or live-in help. The ample eat-in kitchen with an auxiliary set of stairs to the second floor includes a cozy greenhouse atrium, bringing the outdoors in. Completing the first floor of the main house is the large laundry room/pantry with significant storage off of the kitchen and the oversized 2-car attached garage, conveniently down the hall. Ascending the main stairs to the second floor offers two generous bedrooms or use one as an artist's studio! Each bedroom has its own bath for privacy. The east wing of the second floor is the owner's retreat, complete with a salon perfect for a nightcap while reflecting on the day. Just through the salon, the owner's suite includes a dressing area, separate walk-in closets, a private bath, and a private sitting area with a home office. Not to be forgotten is the 2-bedroom cottage in the far right corner of the property. This stand-alone home is complete with its own electric and water supply and can be used for guests or easily converted to an income-generating dwelling.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

4th of July Pig Roast is Back! 🇺🇸

💥The Waterfront Pig Roast is back & better than ever!. Private seating on the pier plus, NEW this year reserved seating on deck as well!. And don't forget ...the BEST seats in town for the Lewes fireworks💥. 🇺🇸 The evening will include an Open Bar of Beer and Wine,...
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Peak Trust Co. opens office in north Wilmington

An Alaska-based trust company has opened an office in north Wilmington. Peak Trust Company serves estate planners and their clients and specializes in structuring and administering trust plans. This is Peak’s first office on the East Coast. Its office is located at 3411 Silverside Road. Peak announced its expansion...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Salvage of Burned Barge Complete in Delaware Bay

Two weeks after a barge was engulfed in flames in the Delaware Bay, the vessel has finally been removed from the water. As Bay Bulletin reported, the barge was carrying scrap metal from household appliances when it caught fire in the wee hours of May 23. The fire quickly grew to consume the entire 40-foot-tall pile of cargo on the 400-foot-long barge. Burning in the shallow waters nine miles south of Port Mahon, not far from Dover, Del., smoke was visible from the shore.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market opens at Crooked Hammock

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market opened its second location June 1 at Crooked Hammock Brewery, 36707 Crooked Hammock Way, off Kings Highway, Lewes. That market will be open from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays through Sept. 28. The Saturday market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 24...

