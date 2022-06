BOSTON -- Celtics fans let Draymond Green hear it during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State instigator was met with boos and some salty chants from Boston fans inside TD Garden throughout Wednesday night's game, which did not sit well with some members of the Warriors.Head coach Steve Kerr and forward Klay Thompson both took exception to the vulgar chants that rained down on Green any time he did anything in Game 3. (You can use your imagination to figure out what Celtics fans were chanting, but they mostly included a four-letter word.) "Classy," said Kerr. "Very classy," ...

BOSTON, MA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO