ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Powell mother organizes candlelight vigil for Uvalde victims

By Veronica Ogbe
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwqTx_0g1BWT0V00

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The community of Uvalde, Texas is still grieving after a mass school shooting last week, and some East Tennessee residents are feeling for the families that lost loved ones. A vigil was held in Powell to honor and remember the lives lost.

Those who gathered at Powell Presbyterian Church Saturday morning are feeling the heartbreak of the 21 families who lost a loved one in Uvalde Texas. Especially, Kathryn Pennington who organized the event. She said she has an almost 9-year-old son, so this shooting was hard to hear about.

Slight uptick in gun sales as reform looms

“I woke up on Wednesday morning and it felt like a ton of bricks, and the entire time I was taking my shower and getting ready to go to the gym, I was just crying, and I was like there’s got to be something, I’m supposed to do something,” she said.

There were 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives after a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary School last week.

“I can’t imagine the pain that those mothers are in, those fathers, and the brothers and the sisters and the families,” Pennington said.

Even though those in attendance are hundreds of miles away from Uvalde, they hope their empathy is felt and their message is clear.

Students nationwide walk out of classes to protest inaction on guns by government

“This might be small, but I just wanted to make as big a difference as I could in our community, and I wanted them (Uvalde) to know that we are here for them,” Pennington said.

The vigil provided a space to grieve, but Pennington said she hopes it also serves as a call for action to keep children and teachers safe.

“You need to communicate, you need to let your voice be heard in an appropriate way, and we need to pray for our teachers, and our principals and our children, every day, every day,” she said.

Those at the vigil were also sent home with flower seeds to plant in remembrance of the victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing Knoxville highschooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Knoxville high school student. Teenager Deontae Peak goes to Central High School and was last seen on Monday, officials said. They also said he may be staying with friends whose parents don’t know he is a runaway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Baby Brooklyn Alleigh Grace Fleury

Brooklyn Alleigh Grace Fleury was born on May 24, 2022, at 6:11 a.m. weighing 4 pounds, 6 ounces. and 17 inches long. After 12 days, Jesus called her home while in her Mommy’s arms. Brooklyn loved to have her hair petted, holding Mommy’s finger, and listening to Daddy’s voice....
BROOKLYN, NY
wvlt.tv

KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man’s body was found in the woods near Kingston Pike and Mabry Hood Road on Tuesday evening at around 5:15 p.m, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. KPD officers said they spoke with the witness who found the body when they arrived on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Powell, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Powell, TN
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Powell, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#East Tennessee#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
wvlt.tv

WVLT Pet of the Month: Bagel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet our June Pet of the Month: Bagel!. Bagel is a three-year-old terrier mix who is at Humane Society, Tennessee Valley. Caretakers said Bagel is super sweet, but scared of the shelter, so they put her in a foster home for awhile. Her foster family said...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Morristown man’s home burglarized days after death, family offering reward

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freddy Shoemaker would often find himself on Cherokee and Douglas Lake doing his favorite after-work activity, which was fishing. As a mechanic in Morristown, the 47-year-old East Tennessean worked hard, and for long hours. Limited by a heart condition, it was a regular activity that he and his younger sister Angela Taylor would do.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge lifeguards save 5-year-old girl

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge lifeguards saved a five-year-old girl that almost drowned Saturday, according to a release from city representative Eric Ault. The incident happened at the Outdoor Municipal Pool, the release said. The girl was unconscious and not breathing when the lifeguards got her out of the water, but began coughing up water and breathing on her own after three rounds of CPR.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Unique ministries offered at Hamblen Co. church

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A local church is ready to welcome you in open arms. Manley Baptist Church has been serving the Hamblen Co. community for over 50 years and has a total of 3 pastors since its’ doors opened. Current Senior Pastor, Tony Buchanan, is proud to...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch with Victoria Cavaliere 6/5

6 Storm Team Starwatch: The Moon will be near several bright stars this week . WATE 11 p.m. news. 6 Storm Team Starwatch with Victoria Cavaliere 6/5. Neighbor helps rescue child in South Knoxville house …. Pistol Creek Wetland Center. Volunteers needed to send 250,000 meals to Ukrainians. Is the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday. Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022. Lewis Chapel is...
DUNLAP, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy