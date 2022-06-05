ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Mass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpsFG_0g1BWATw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY8L6_0g1BWATw00

Source: UCG / Getty

On a Friday night (June 4), a mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, PA left three dead and nearly a dozen more injured. Reportedly there were several shooters, but nevertheless all of them got away.

According to NBC Philadelphia , at least 14 people were shot . South Street is a popular weekend destination in Philly and surely many of the people in there were in town for the annual Roots Picnic—which had NOTHING to do with it, before you think about going there.

It happened on South Street between 2nd and 3rd streets shortly before midnight. Hundreds of people were out enjoying the night when officers said they heard multiple gunshots, then saw several gunmen firing into a crowd.

An officer fired his gun at one of the shooters, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said. It is not known if the suspect was struck; however, they did drop their gun and flee.

The officer was “within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter, watching this person shoot into the crowd” when he decided to engage, Pace said.

At least 14 people were struck by the barrage of gunfire, police said. Three of them, two men and a woman, were shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Did we mention that the shooter still got away?

Reportedly two guns were found in the aftermath, and one of them had an extended clip. Police say another separate shooting also occurred a few blocks away.

America has a gone problem, obviously. Also, Twitter is not happy with law enforcement considering they stay with a heavy presence on South Street since it’s a tourist area, and this still went down.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead at Broad Street Gas Station

A man was shot and killed in the middle of a North Philadelphia gas station late Tuesday morning. It happened at the Speedway on the corner of North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Police said 42-year-old Kevin Mosley was shot multiple times throughout his body...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Street#Guns#Violent Crime#Ucg Getty#Rita#Nbc Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man ambushed, carjacked at gunpoint outside Upper Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was the victim of a robbery Thursday morning. The man was walking to his car at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when he was approached by two men. One suspect waited outside for at least 10 minutes while the victim played video slot machines inside, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Deadly Northwest Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy