Vivica Fox Says Jada & Will Haven’t Taken “Accountability” After Oscars Slap

HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

In an appearance as guest host on The Wendy Williams Show , actress Vivica A. Fox addressed the now-infamous slap at the Oscars and the comments that Jada Pinkett-Smith made about it this week.

On her Facebook watch show, Red Table Talk , Pinkett Smith finally addressed the issue calling for her husband Will and Chris Rock to “reconcile.” However, the comments didn’t sit well with Pinkett Smith’s Set It Off co-star.

Fox began her remarks soberly saying, “This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. Set It Off with Jada and Independence Day with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys.”

She added that she felt Smith’s career “took a crumble” after the incident. “We were all rooting for Will Smith that night — Oscar night — we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor.”

Fox said that she thinks Jada played a major role in the slap since her husband was “defending her honor” she said that she saw“no accountability as a partner,” in Smith’s remarks about the incident which she called an “assault” on Chris Rock for “basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

“I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up,” Fox said. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

It was on Wednesday’s Red Table Talk which was about alopecia and its emotional effects, that Jada Pinkett Smith looked directly into the camera and addressed the audience about the slap starting with “About Oscar night.”

She continued saying, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

“With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

After the slap, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and has been barred from academy events for the next decade.



Comments / 0

Community Policy