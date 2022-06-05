CAPO Status: Jim Jones Says He Is Responsible For Kid Cudi’s Career [Video]

You can always count on Jim Jones for a good interview. In a recent Q&A he claimed he was responsible for kick starting Kid Cudi’s career.

As per Complex the Harlem, New York native is making his round with Maino to promote their new joint album. During a sit down at SiriusXM Superstar Jay asked him about his 2009 remix to Kid Cudi’s breakout single “Day N ‘Nite” and took credit for getting him hot. “Man, Kid Cudi was a nobody!” Jones said. “He worked in a f***ing store under Koch Records. I was signed to Koch Records. I didn’t even know Kid Cudi worked down there. Lisa Brunt’s nephew at the time was doing some work for me in my studio and he’s like, ‘Yo, I manage these video directors, I want them to shoot a video for you.’

He went on to detail how the bartering situation changed Cudder’s musical trajectory. “I’m like, ‘Show me the video.’ They showed me the video, ended up being a Kid Cudi video that they shot for free for him. They’re like, ‘Yo, this is the kid that works inside the f***ing rock ‘n’ roll store under Koch.’ And I was like, ‘Give me the record and I’ll let y’all shoot me a video.’ They got me the record, I did the record, they shot the video.”

When asked how the song started getting airplay in New York City the Diplomats member said that was also an organic situation. “I put it on YouTube. Somebody at Hot 97 ripped it off of YouTube and started playing it at Hot 97,” he continued. “When [Cudi] got his deal, they took me off the record and went for ads without me on the record. DJ Cassidy did that. You know I bumped into him, that’s my man, though. It’s always a joke, though, but it happens like that. I’m solely responsible for Kid Cudi’s career. You can go tell him that and he’s going to tell you, ‘He’s right.’”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

You can view Jim’s version below.

Photo: Bernard Beanz Smalls