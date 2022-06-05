Alabama state offices close for holiday honoring Jeff Davis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state offices will be closed Monday for a holiday marking the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in Alabama. The state jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January. Alabama marks Confederate Memorial Day in April.

There have been various efforts to abolish or change the name of Confederate-related holidays, but none has been successful.

Rep. Chris England, who is also chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, this year proposed legislation to remove Davis’ birthday as a state holiday and instead call it. “State Employee Appreciation Day.” He also proposed abolishing Confederate Memorial Day and instead make Election Day a state holiday.

Neither bill got a committee vote.