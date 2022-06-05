Georgia AD Josh Brooks understands importance of mental side to sports

Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks knows how important the mental health of his student-athletes is. In his own words, it’s not NIL or the transfer portal that keeps him awake at night, it’s concerns over the wellbeing of the players. That’s why Georgia will be increasing it’s budget for mental health by over $486,000 this coming year.

“I think we’re seeing it on a national level. It’s not just college athletes. It’s college students in general. We recognize that,” Brooks said. “We’re dealing with a lot of high performing student-athletes who put a lot of pressure on themselves, and we want to be there to support them. We’re learning that that support goes a long way. They’ve embraced it, so we’ve got to grow with that and give them the support they need to be successful on the court, on the field, in the classroom and outside of it as well.”

University of Georgia president Jere Morehead quickly jumped in and backed up what Brooks said, pointing to the fact that mental health of students was an emphasis of his in the State of the University address in January, adding that COVID and the separation that’s come from that has played a part in why institutions are increasing their support.

Morehead, who announced that Brooks would be receiving a raise, said that one thing he has noticed in particular about Brooks as an athletic director is the way in which he is able to related to the student-athletes.

“I’ve been more intentional about spending time one on one with my student-athletes, getting to hear from them directly, and then the coaches as well,” Brooks said. “There’s multiple layers. It’s their mental health, their wellbeing off the field, off the court in their personal lives, but it also evolves into performance. It can be a performance coach. Whether it’s a pitcher thinking one pitch at a time or a sprinter thinking about that one race, it’s about focusing on performing. Look, we spend all this time training their bodies and their muscles and how to eat right, the brain is an important part of this as well, so we need to train the brain. The focus we put on that is great for all aspects of their life.”

